Maximus Schedules Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)