Ayurcann Signs New Partnership with California Brand Green Bee Botanicals for the Canadian market

Green Bee Botanicals is a female-founded and owned company with an award-winning line of cannabis topicals, specifically designed to address women’s needs. Their founder, Bridget May, a chemist and botanist, has utilized her knowledge to curate a suite of science-based organic, 100% vegan, paraben/formaldehyde/phthalate-free line of skin care serums, oils and creams. Products of Green Bee Botanicals

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on incredible growth opportunities presented in 2021, Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a partnership agreement with California based Green Bee Botanicals to produce CBD and THC infused cannabis wellness products for the adult use market in Canada. Sales of the Green Bee Botanical products is set to begin in 2021.

Containing high-quality, full-spectrum distillate extracted from select outdoor cultivators, Green Bee’s products have proven to be effective and popular in California, as well as highly prized, winning the 2021 Weedcon Cup, the 2020 Think Dirty Clean Beauty Awards, and in April 2021, Green Bee Botanicals Renewing Serum won first place at the 17th annual Emerald Cup Awards. The Emerald Cup Awards is considered to be the most important and influential cannabis contest in the world, with Rolling Stone naming it “The Academy Awards of the cannabis industry”.

Green Bee Botanicals products are currently sold in over 55 cannabis dispensaries across the state of California and is available online for home delivery through recognized delivery services across the state.

The Chairman and CEO of Ayurcann Mr. Igal Sudman stated: “This new partnership presents a great opportunity to bring a well-recognized and trusted brand to the Canadian market, and we are proud to announce another remarkable growth opportunity for Ayurcann.” Mr. Sudman further commented: “There is currently a lack of cannabis topicals that speaks to the needs of female consumers, and I cannot think of a product line that does this better than Green Bee Botanicals. Their award-winning formulations paired with Ayurcann’s high-quality extraction and efficient manufacturing create a flawless combination.”