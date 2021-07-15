checkAd

Demand for Microalgae in Fertilizer Sector will Rise at 8.7% CAGR Spurred by increasing use of Bio-Fertilizers Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey

The latest microalgae in fertilizers sector market offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. As per the report, rising focus on sustainably improving agricultural yield will fuel the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$9479 thousand, exhibiting a year on year growth of over 7.7% in 2021.

According to a study by FMI, the global demand for microalgae in fertilizer sector grew at a CAGR of 5.2% during the historical period of 2016-2020 owing to improved organic farming and increasing implementation of bio-fertilizers.

Improvement in technology used for sustainable farming is expected to shift focus from microalgae sourced from freshwater to species derived from marine water due to the ample availability of the latter. The demand for marine water microalgae in fertilizers sector is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Rise in organic farming owing to increasing adoption of organic food consumption is driving the market towards bio-fertilizers. This is in turn is boosting the demand for use of microalgae in fertilizer formulations.

There has been a considerable shift towards environmental friendly agriculture practices to enhance productivity of crop, quality of crop, and improve soil stability. Key manufacturers are thus investing in research and development (R&D) activities to boost their sales and expand consumer base.

"Key players in the global microalgae in fertilizer sector are actively focusing on overcoming problems associated with chemical fertilizer and they are investing in R&D activities to innovate novel products. Through this, they aim at gaining competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

  • Agricultural herbicides segment is expected to hold 41% of the market in 2021 and rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period owing to its increasing application in boosting crop yield.
  • Fresh water sources of microalgae will hold a dominant share of 81.2% in 2021 and project a rise of 7.7% CAGR as more preferred source of microalgae in the fertilizer sector.
  • Spirulina microalgae is expected to hold dominant share of 43.4% during 2021 as it is extensively used in fertilizers to improve plant growth and crop yield.
  • India will remain a key market in Asia Pacific and is expected to clock a growth rate of 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period backed by modernization in agricultural sector.

Key Drivers

