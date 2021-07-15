GreenSky to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. stock market trading hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. GreenSky’s executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows: