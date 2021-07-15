checkAd

GreenSky to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. stock market trading hours on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. GreenSky’s executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at http://investors.greensky.com. Call-in details for participants are as follows:

Time/Date: 9:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, July 29, 2021
Dial-in number: (844) 200-6205 (Toll Free)
Access Code: 351159

A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service over $9 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, approximately 3.9 million consumers have financed approximately $29 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time “apply and buy” technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

Wertpapier


