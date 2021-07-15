checkAd

Qumu Welcomes Leading Cloud Computing Executive Andi Mann as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:15  |  22   |   |   

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Andi Mann has joined Qumu as chief technology officer (CTO). Mann will lead Qumu’s technology team as the company continues to deepen and enhance its enterprise video portfolio, including expanding its advanced video analytics capabilities and ensuring best-in-class cloud security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005354/en/

Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Qumu (Photo: Business Wire)

Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Qumu (Photo: Business Wire)

Mann has more than 30 years of experience leading digital transformation efforts for major technology companies, including BMC Software and CA Technologies. Most recently, Mann served as chief technology advocate for Splunk, where he drove the company’s machine learning-focused business growth and product innovation through SaaS transformation, agile development, cloud operations, data and analytics, and cyber security.

“Andi’s deep understanding of digital transformation and expertise in cloud software will be central to Qumu’s next phase of video content creation, management and analytics,” said TJ Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. “His professional experience applying cloud-based technology to achieve business results, combined with his palpable enthusiasm for using technology to bring people together, is a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand the possibilities of human engagement through enterprise video content management and distribution.”

Mann has worked in markets around the globe, including Australia, the United Kingdom and across Asia. He is a recognized cloud computing leader and has been named to several top-executives-in-technology lists. Mann has also co-authored two books on technology innovation and is an avid cycler and rugby fan.

“Enterprise video empowers individuals and businesses to work and engage across geographies more securely and at scale, and most organizations have just barely scratched the surface of what’s possible,” said Mann. “While many companies recognize that video is central to collaboration and communication, opportunities remain for applying it to drive true business transformation—especially in today’s global, distributed, cloud-based marketplace. I look forward to helping Qumu’s customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud and use cases to enhance your organization’s productivity and effectiveness, please connect with us or visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

Qumu Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qumu Welcomes Leading Cloud Computing Executive Andi Mann as Chief Technology Officer Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Andi Mann has joined Qumu as chief technology officer (CTO). Mann will lead Qumu’s technology team as the company continues to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrQumu Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Qumu Announces Integration with Socialive, Giving Video Creators Enhanced Studio-Quality Production Capabilities From One Unified Interface
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Qumu Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updates 2021 Business Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Qumu Teams Up with Birmingham County Football Association to Empower Player Engagement Through Video on Demand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten