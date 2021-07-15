Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the “Offering”), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters’ option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”) that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.