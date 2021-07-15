Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the “Offering”), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters’ option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”) that included iA Private Wealth Inc.
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration activities in Spain and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash fee equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Company issued to the Underwriters 1,090,950 non-transferable broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).
An insider of the Company subscribed for 6,800 Units under the Offering. Each transaction with an insider of the Company constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
0 Kommentare