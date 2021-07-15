checkAd

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Expands International Plans by Acquiring Crackle International Trademarks From Sony Pictures

COS COB, Conn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the acquisition of Crackle international trademarks from CPE Holdings, Inc (“Sony Pictures”) in over 50 countries covering Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America.

“We are accelerating our growth by making a big commitment to offer our AVOD networks worldwide,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We already owned the international trademarks to our Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul networks as well as the trademarks for the U.S. and Canada for Crackle. By acquiring the international trademarks for Crackle, we are now in a position to offer all three of our primary networks across the globe. We have already begun discussions with international broadcasters and other media companies regarding these plans.”

The terms of the acquisition were not announced.

