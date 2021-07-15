checkAd

Ameresco Reaches Commercial Operation of Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:20  |  37   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), ), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operations at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ McCarty Road Landfill in Houston, Texas. This facility has a gross nameplate in excess of 1.1 million Dekatherms per year and is capable of processing 4,500 scfm of raw landfill gas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005347/en/

Cleantech integrator, Ameresco, announced its achievement of commercial operations at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ McCarty Road Landfill in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cleantech integrator, Ameresco, announced its achievement of commercial operations at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ McCarty Road Landfill in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

After breaking ground on the project in the second quarter of 2020, the Ameresco team successfully navigated the construction challenges and equipment delays associated with a global pandemic and an active hurricane season to reach mechanical completion in early December 2020, and commercial operations in May 2021.

The landfill gas to renewable natural gas project creates clean energy resources for the regional economy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions within the environment, while contributing directly to Republic Services’ long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50 percent more landfill gas by 2030.

“We are proud of this innovative partnership because it allows us to utilize a natural byproduct of the landfill to create low-carbon transportation fuels and other forms of renewable energy,” said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability at Republic Services.

“Ameresco is excited to bring online another renewable natural gas facility, adding this new asset to our operating portfolio. By leveraging advanced technologies to transform the raw feedstock into a readily available renewable fuel source, clean energy generated from Republic’s McCarty Road Landfill can now be made available to further reduce our country’s reliance on fossil fuel,” said Mike Bakas, executive vice president of Ameresco. “We are fortunate to have partnered with Republic Services and U.S. Gain on a project that exemplifies the green energy infrastructure of the future.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Reaches Commercial Operation of Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), ), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operations at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
UI Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ubiquiti Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Ameresco Announces Completion of Project with Carmarthenshire County Council for Overhaul of Council Estate’s Infrastructure
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ameresco to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Ameresco and the City of Arvada, Colorado, Announce Completion of Energy Conservation Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Northwestern University Secures Energy as a Service (EaaS) Agreement with Ameresco to Maximize Energy Efficiency While Advancing Sustainability Initiatives on Campus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten