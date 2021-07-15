checkAd

DGAP-News Caropass.com: Secure Payment Between Individuals for the Purchase of Used Vehicles

Caropass.com: Secure Payment Between Individuals for the Purchase of Used Vehicles

BORDEAUX, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Caropass arrives on the brand new market for the secure payment solution. The transaction of cars occasions between individuals is now easier and safer.

The sale of used vehicles between individuals is a market that is the target of different scams. To minimize the risk of scam, new services are offered on the Internet to secure the stages of your transaction. Whether you are buyer or seller, Caropass, partner of BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole, offers you a secure solution.

Why Caropass?

The creation of Caropass starts from a simple observation, according to Sylvain Guyot, co-founder of Caropass.com: 'Having had to sell and buy used cars in the past, the payment process always seemed little secure and complicated. We decided to launch a solution that would answer this need. With Caropass, the seller is sure to have his money at the same time as the buyer receives the keys of the vehicle and the information relating to the two parties are carefully verified '

The scams you can face when you buy or sell a used car: the payment scams, the scams directly related to the characteristics of the car, the scams concerning the administrative procedures of the sale. Caropass offers a secure solution to avoid these misadventures by intervening on each of the sensitive points constituting a sale.

What are the advantages ?

Security & Transparency: The identity of all users is verified by Caropass. You can control that the potential buyer or seller has the verified Caropass user status. You can not perform transactions with a user who is not checked.

The guarantee of being paid: the buyer pays the funds in a few clicks and the seller can instantly verify that the amount of the transaction is registered for his Caropass account.

Secure Funds: The funds paid on a Caropass account are recorded on a sequestrian account until the complete realization of the sale, and can only be released with the single agreement of the buyer.

