Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink PSRU) Unveils its Crowdfunding Equity Stake in America's Next Investment

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is proud to provide additional details on its recently-announced acquisition of equity stake in a crowdfunding company featured on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. On June 30, 2021, Valiant Eagle initially provided information on the equity stake acquisition but was initially unable to disclose the name of the platform until both sides approved.

Management is pleased to be able to officially tell shareholders that the equity stake that has been acquired is the crowdfunding platform, America's  Next Investment (ANI). ANI can be described as a hybrid of the hit TV show, "Shark Tank," and the popular crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter.

ANI acts as a hybrid of both a TV show and an equity crowdfunding platform. The TV portion of ANI helps drive interest and promotes a company's investment thesis and message to investors in real-time on major financial channels, such as CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg.

Viewers of ANI can then go onto its website (americasnextinvestment.com) and invest online in the startup company they saw on TV through ANI's crowdfunding platform. Currently, ANI's platform supports approved Regulation A+ and Regulation D investment offerings.

Reg A+ offerings have requirements for investors but are generally open to all types of investors. Conversely, Reg D offerings are only for "accredited" investors, which meet the criteria set forth by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Equity crowdfunding has held up very well throughout the COVID pandemic. The U.S. equity crowdfunding market saw a total of 1,035 new companies raise a combined $214.9 million in 2020. For context, the new companies entering crowdfunding soared 91% in 2020 compared to 2019. Furthermore, the $214.9 million raised in 2020 was an increase of 105% compared to 2019.

According to Technavio, the global crowdfunding market is estimated to grow by $196.36 billion between 2021 and 2025, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "I have finally speared the whale. This is a phenomenal investment for Valiant especially since ANI wants to eventually go public on a senior exchange.  In the interim, we will be satisfied with their exponential growth."

About America's Next Investment:
America's Next Investment is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects investors with companies raising capital enabling everyone to own a piece of a company they see potential in. America's Next Investment's objective is to empower companies to convert supporters into investors and leverage investments from investors in a 12-month fundraising round. With complete compliance procedures, America's Next Investment and its affiliates support companies from regulatory form prep through post-fundraising with America's Next Investment Affiliate Investor relations and aims to help entrepreneurs activate a community of investor support for their businesses. America's Next Investment works with entities specifically created with the purpose of assisting you to make your offering both successful and compliant.  America's Next Investment and its affiliates works with attorneys &/or registered broker dealer(s) that facilitate Reg A+ &/or Reg D offerings. For more information, visit http://americasnextinvestment.com/.

