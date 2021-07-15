Nordic Capital invests in no-code data automation leader Duco

Nordic Capital will utilise its experience within the Technology and Payments sector, as well as its broad network and operational resources to accelerate the transformative growth of the business. The data automation market is growing rapidly, and Nordic Capital's investment will enable the business to further increase its international footprint whilst also supporting product expansion and employee growth.

Duco provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in the cloud to Financial Services, Insurance and FinTech companies dealing with mission critical data management issues. Duco's mission is to "make managing data easy" by replacing spreadsheets and technology-heavy solutions in areas like data prep, reconciliation, data quality and data management with a user-friendly, machine learning-powered platform.

Headquartered in London, Duco has 140 employees in the UK, US, Singapore and Poland. Duco's software is used by 14 of the top 30 global banks, asset managers with over $10 trillion in assets, leading payments innovators, exchanges and custodians, and insurers.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Nordic Capital for the next part of Duco's journey. Together we will be able to take the business to its next level as they have a strong track record of scaling fast-growing businesses such as Duco. Companies face huge, unsolved problems in the data management and data automation areas. We are passionate about solving these problems in new ways that make people's work lives more enjoyable and have immediate and substantial agility and cost benefits to our clients. Nordic Capital's strategic expertise, focus on growth and execution best practice mean that we can accelerate from here and strengthen our strategy with both organic and acquisition growth in the future," said Christian Nentwich, CEO, Duco, adding "I would also like to thank our outgoing investors and our independent board members, Cris Conde, Kirsten Wolberg and Spencer Lake, for their support and guidance that led us to where we are today."