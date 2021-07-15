Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

checkAd

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO) (the "Company"), the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on July 14, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the common stock of the Company payable on August 9, 2021, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets. Quaint Oak Bank’s subsidiary companies include Quaint Oak Abstract, LLC, Quaint Oak Insurance Agency, LLC, Quaint Oak Mortgage, LLC and Quaint Oak Real Estate, LLC.   These subsidiary companies conduct business from numerous locations within the Bank’s market area. Additionally, the Bank holds a majority equity position in Oakmont Capital Holdings, LLC, a multi-state equipment finance company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania with a second significant facility located in Albany, Minnesota.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:  
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc.
Robert T. Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer
(215) 364-4059




