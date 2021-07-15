In Major Step Toward Commercializing Self-Driving Technology, Aurora to Become a Public Company by Merging with Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Aurora, the self-driving technology company, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners Y (“Reinvent”) (NASDAQ: RTPY), a special purpose acquisition company with the sponsor team that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to investing. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named Aurora Innovation, Inc. and be publicly traded, with its common stock expected to be listed on Nasdaq with the ticker symbol AUR.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Investors and Aurora partners have committed $1 billion in a PIPE and the proposed transaction represents an equity value of $11 billion for Aurora. Investors in the PIPE include Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts managed by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., PRIMECAP Management Company, Reinvent Capital, XN, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Index Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, as well as strategic investments from Uber, PACCAR, and Volvo Group.

Leadership with Unparalleled Self-Driving Experience

Founded in 2017 by self-driving luminaries Sterling Anderson, Drew Bagnell, and Chris Urmson, Aurora is on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Led by a management team with deep technical and industry experience, the approximately 1,600 Aurora employees are developing next-generation technology and building the business to bring it to market at scale.

“Our goal at Aurora is to make the movement of goods and people more equitable, productive, dependable, and—crucially—much safer than it is today,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. “By combining with Reinvent and with this incredible group of investors, we are even closer to deploying self-driving vehicles and delivering the benefits this technology offers the world.”

“We believe Aurora will be the first to commercialize self-driving technology at scale for the U.S. trucking and passenger transportation markets based on its industry-leading team, technology and partnerships,” said Mark Pincus, Co-Founder and Director of Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Next-Generation Technology Built for Scale

The Aurora Driver is being developed as an L4 autonomous driver system that’s designed to power multiple vehicle types, from passenger sedans to Class 8 trucks, to move safely and efficiently through the world without a human driver. Aurora’s industry-defining technology was developed to accelerate progress toward the wide-scale deployment of the Aurora Driver. Aurora’s technical investments across the self-driving stack are extensive, and include for example, its holistically designed and deeply integrated hardware and software, including its long-range, multi-modal sensing suite with FirstLight Lidar. Other examples include its robust Virtual Testing Suite, next-generation approaches to perception and decision-making, and its HD mapping system, the Aurora Atlas.