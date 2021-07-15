Bong Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 18 Million
(PLX AI) – Bong Q2 revenue SEK 407 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 2 millionQ2 net income SEK -8 millionQ2 EPS SEK -0.04
(PLX AI) – Bong Q2 revenue SEK 407 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 2 millionQ2 net income SEK -8 millionQ2 EPS SEK -0.04
Bong Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Bong Q2 revenue SEK 407 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 2 million
- Q2 net income SEK -8 million
- Q2 EPS SEK -0.04
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0