Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold (VG) in The Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to release initial observations from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill campaign at its 100-per-cent-controlled Williams Brook Gold property, located in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (see press release 2021-06-30). The program is designed to trace the high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone (see press release 2021-03-31) to better define any potential high-grade shoot gold system extanding at depth and along strike.

To date, four (4) holes, totalling 524.5 meters, drilled along within the same section N155 and collared over the high-grade gold mineralization at the LYNX Gold Zone, are completed. Few specks of Visible Gold (VG) were encountered in the first two (2) holes (WB21-01 and WB21-02) that are currently logged and splitted adequately. All holes were collared in a strong altered and brecciated rhyolite and/or altered sediments. Abundant quartz veins and large network of quartz veinlets were also observed showing pervasive sericite alteration with disseminated sulphides (galena, chalocopyrite, pyrite, sphalerite, stibinite and malachite) over more than 50 meters in each hole.

Puma notes that the logging and sampling are currently in progress. There is no certainty that the assays will reflect the current visual observation, but the core pulled out from the ground are similars to the surface stripping observations.

REVIEW OF PREVIOUS FIELD REPORTS
Following a detailed review of historical reports to identify the drilling pattern used by the previous operators, the technical team highlighted a diamond drill program done in 2008 by Blue Note Mining. At the time of the release, Blue Note Mining reported an interval of 11.16 g/t Au over 2.8 meters (hole WB08-11).

