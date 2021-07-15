checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:52  |  59   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Oatly shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oatmilk company. On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report accusing Oatly of misleading investors by omitting or manipulating key facts in public filings concerning its revenue and margins, as well as its “green” credentials.

On this news, Oatly’s shares immediately declined, falling 6.29% premarket.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Oatly securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Oatly Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Oatly - Vegane Milch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers and directors violated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:42 UhrApple, Netflix, Peloton, AMC, Oatly, Daimler, Siemens Energy, Drägerwerk & Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.07.21Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Oatly-Aktie: Ist das die Achilles-Sehne?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.07.21Oatly-Aktie: Warum ich überlege, für 1.000 Euro den Dip zu kaufen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21NON-DAIRY ALS MILLIARDENCHANCE: Oatly IPO verpasst? Seit heute kann man mit Plant Veda (A3CS6B) beim Trend noch einmal günstig einsteigen!
Aktien.news | Kommentare
25.06.21Oatly-Aktie: „Der Hauptgrund, die Aktie zu besitzen“
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.06.21Die "MILK" macht´s: Pflanzenbasierter IPO-Alarm: Plantveda mit starkem Börsendebüt in Kanada
Aktien.news | Kommentare
20.06.21Oatly-Aktie vs. Beyond Meat-Aktie: Ein Kandidat landet bald (erneut?) im Depot!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.06.21Ein Monat nach dem Oatly-IPO: Haferboom an der Börse: teures Pferdefutter oder renditebringendes Superfood? – Analysten zur Oatly-Aktie
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare