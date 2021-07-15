checkAd

Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares Tarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 15:50  |  26   |   |   

Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares
Tarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett1

PARIS, FRANCE, July 15, 2021 – Tarkett Participation (the “Bidder”) announces the final results of the public simplified tender offer on all the Tarkett shares (the “Offer”) published today by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”) following the closing of the Offer on July 9th, 2021.

Following the closing of the Offer initiated by Tarkett Participation, acting in concert with Société Investissement Deconinck and Wendel Luxembourg S.A. (formerly Trief Corporation SA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wendel SE)2, on all the Tarkett shares not held by the Bidder, the Bidder holds directly 56,300,463 shares, representing 85.89% of the share capital and 84.98% of the voting rights of Tarkett, and in total 56,548,018 shares representing 86.27% of the share capital and 85.36% of the voting rights of Tarkett, taking into account the 247,555 shares held by Tarkett itself and thus held by assimilation by Tarkett Participation.

The Offer document and the notice of the result of the Offer released today by the AMF are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Tarkett (www.tarkett.com).

###

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of € 2.6 billion in 2020. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has more than 12,000 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy and to reducing its carbon footprint, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle principles, fully aligned with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design approach. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tarkett – Emilie Megel – emilie.megel@tarkett.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 41 20 46 39

Media contacts
Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com
Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Hugues Boëton – Tel: +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Benoit Grange – Tel +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26



1 Excluding the 247,555 treasury shares held by TARKETT, representing 0.38% of its share capital.

2 The Tarkett Participations shares held by Wendel Luxembourg S.A. will be transferred to two entities controlled by Wendel SE, namely Expansion 17 S.C.A. and Global Performance 17 S.C.A., which will replace Wendel Luxembourg S.A. in the concert.


﻿

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett shares Tarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett Final results of the simplified tender offer on Tarkett sharesTarkett Participation strengthens its control and now holds 85.89% of the share capital of Tarkett1 PARIS, FRANCE, July 15, 2021 – Tarkett Participation (the “Bidder”) announces the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board