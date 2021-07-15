checkAd

International Fair Play Menarini Award Programme and Names of the Winners of the XXV Edition Revealed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 15:57  |  32   |   |   

ROME, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the XXV INTERNATIONAL FAIR PLAY MENARINI AWARD has begun and this year's event was officially announced today at the Press Conference in Rome. Following on from the presentation of the 2021 programme, the names of the winners who will be acknowledged on 1st September for their fair play and ethical behaviour in sports, were revealed. This edition is set to reach new heights in celebrating in a very special way the 25th anniversary of the award, which was established in 1997 with the intent of highlighting the best possible values in the world of sport.

(PRNewsfoto/Menarini I.F.R.)

In the year in which the Italian National Football team won the Euro 2020 championship, and the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games is drawing closer, the XXV edition of the Fair Play Menarini award is set to bring together champions and sporting legends who, through their stories and examples, will showcase the best and most passionate side of sport.

This year will also see the introduction of a Special Category "Model for the Younger Generation," dedicated to the memory of Champion footballer Paolo Rossi, and will be conferred to two top ranking sportsmen from the world of football, Hans Mueller and Marco Tardelli.

The world of soccer will also be represented this year by coach Siniša Mihajlović, Dutch footballer Patrick Stephan Kluivert, and former referee Pierluigi Collina, who shall be joined by other sporting legends such as Swedish coach and former tennis player Stefan Edberg, boxer Patrizio Oliva (also known as "Sparrow hawk"), former basketball player in the Cantù team, Pierluigi Marzorati, and Hungarian record holding swimmer, Katinka Hosszú.

Accompanying the awards is Pharmaceutical Group Menarini which has chosen to associate its name with the ethical values and fair play that the event represents.

"The XXV edition of the International Fair Play Menarini Award will also be an occasion to acknowledge, through the positive values of sport, the enormous effort the healthcare professionals, researchers and all those who are on the front line are making to defeat this terrible pandemic," commented Ennio Troiano, Global Head of Human Resources Menarini. "In this historical moment of starting over we hope that the values of fair play may guide us in facing other such challenges in the future."

The 25th edition of the Fair Play Menarini Award will open on 30th August in Castiglion Fiorentino and continue on 31st August in Florence. The award ceremony will be staged and broadcast live on Sportitalia on 1st September hosted by Lorenzo Dallari and Rachele Sangiuliano.

The XXV International Fair Play Menarini Awards winners:

Hans-Peter Mueller and Marco Tardelli – Special prize in memory of Paolo Rossi, "Model for the younger generation"
Siniša Mihajlović – "Sport and health"
Massimo Bonini – "Fair play"
Pierluigi Collina – "Values of sport"
Eleonora Maria Goldoni – "Fair play and solidarity"
Patrick Stephan Kluivert – "Social values of sport"
Stefan Edberg – "Sporting career and fair play"
Pierluigi Marzorati – "Lifetime of sport"
Matteo Marconcini – "Promoting sport"
Patrizio Oliva – "Sport and life"
Katinka Hosszú – "Fair Play life model"
Romano Battisti – "Sport beyond Sport"
Lucia Blini – Special Prize in memory of Franco Lauro, "Narrating the emotions"

Follow us on Social Media:
Facebook: @PremioFairPlayMenarini
Twitter: @PremioFairPlay 
Instagram: @PremioFairPlay_Menarini
YouTube: Premio Internazionale Fair Play Menarini

The official hashtags
#FairPlayMenarini #PremioFairPlayMenarini #XXVFairPlayMenarini

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574956/Menarini_Fair_Play_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Fair Play Menarini Award Programme and Names of the Winners of the XXV Edition Revealed ROME, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The countdown to the XXV INTERNATIONAL FAIR PLAY MENARINI AWARD has begun and this year's event was officially announced today at the Press Conference in Rome. Following on from the presentation of the 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
West Syndrome Market is Projected to Rising at a Steady Growth at a 5.8% CAGR During the Study ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area