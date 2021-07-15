Gungnir to Start Geophysics at Rormyrberget Nickel Deposit

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to complete ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysics at its Rormyrberget nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Please …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to complete ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysics at its Rormyrberget nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Please click this link for map ( see map ).

Open area to the east along trend of high-grade, near-surface nickel mineralization including 3.95% Ni over 2 metres within a wider zone grading 0.76% Ni over 19.8 metres starting at a depth of 20.2m (hole ROR-08-11).

Subdued magnetic area immediately east of the Rormyrberget deposit, similar to the magnetic signature covering the thickest and most heavily drilled part of Rormyrberget.

Rormyrberget is a larger, lower grade nickel deposit and is considered to be a resource with potential open pit, bulk mineable characteristics, plus it includes internal zones of high-grade nickel mineralization. East of Rormyrberget, the Company holds the higher grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit where drilling is expected to commence in August.

Gungnir Sweden nickel resources (see 2020 Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020):

Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

The survey will be completed by Geovista AB, from Lulea, Sweden using WalkTEM equipment from Guideline Geo. The instrument is a light-weight time-domain system with results expected to define the properties, geometry and depth extent of conductive bodies much better compared to a traditional Slingram system. Results of the survey will assist positioning of future drill holes.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Jari Paakki, P.Geo., CEO and a director of the Company. Mr. Paakki is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Gungnir Resources

Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (GUG: TSX-V) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's key project, Knaften, which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.