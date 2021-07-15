checkAd

Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 16:00  |  54   |   |   

The barcode scanner market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global barcode scanner market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market is expected to reach a valuation of US$7bn and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2031. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for barcode scanners rose consistently. The market also registered a shift in preference from handheld laser scanning to imaging solutions.

FMI Logo

According to a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market registered a CAGR of 5% during its historical period of 2016 to 2020. Expansion of manufacturing facilities, logistics, and e-commerce sectors has presented a conducive environment for barcode scanner sales.

Barcode scanning is highly sought-after across various industries as it offers a robust tracking system that prevents risk of incorrect delivery and downtime in transit. Retailers are increasingly adopting the technology for keeping a track of their inventories and products in warehouses and shops. Major retailers such as IKEA, Costco, Carrefour, and Walmart apply barcode on all their products. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

Barcode scanners are increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry. According to Institute of Medicine of the National Academies (IMNA), most of the medical errors in hospital occur due to improper medication during a patient's stay. To avoid these errors, hospitals prefer computer prescribed database to update patient's information. The implementation of barcode scanners rectifies every possible error and track exact details of a patient to minimize drug related mistakes.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to emerge as a fast growing regional market over the forecast period as it is experiencing rapid changes in customer preference for less time intensive and more convenient retail experience. The advent of digitalization in the retail industry is further boosting sales in this region.

 "Key players are focusing on introducing cutting-edge features to keep pace with the evolving retail industry and changing consumer preferences. As competition continuous to soar, product diversification has emerged as key strategies among companies aiming at competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey The barcode scanner market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global barcode scanner market, identifying the key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market worth $13.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
West Syndrome Market is Projected to Rising at a Steady Growth at a 5.8% CAGR During the Study ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area