DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market is expected to reach a valuation of US$7bn and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2021 and 2031. Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for barcode scanners rose consistently. The market also registered a shift in preference from handheld laser scanning to imaging solutions.

The barcode scanner market survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restrains impacting the overall growth trajectory. The survey also provides insights into competitive landscape of global barcode scanner market, identifying the key market players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

According to a study by FMI, the global barcode scanner market registered a CAGR of 5% during its historical period of 2016 to 2020. Expansion of manufacturing facilities, logistics, and e-commerce sectors has presented a conducive environment for barcode scanner sales.

Barcode scanning is highly sought-after across various industries as it offers a robust tracking system that prevents risk of incorrect delivery and downtime in transit. Retailers are increasingly adopting the technology for keeping a track of their inventories and products in warehouses and shops. Major retailers such as IKEA, Costco, Carrefour, and Walmart apply barcode on all their products. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.

Barcode scanners are increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry. According to Institute of Medicine of the National Academies (IMNA), most of the medical errors in hospital occur due to improper medication during a patient's stay. To avoid these errors, hospitals prefer computer prescribed database to update patient's information. The implementation of barcode scanners rectifies every possible error and track exact details of a patient to minimize drug related mistakes.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to emerge as a fast growing regional market over the forecast period as it is experiencing rapid changes in customer preference for less time intensive and more convenient retail experience. The advent of digitalization in the retail industry is further boosting sales in this region.

"Key players are focusing on introducing cutting-edge features to keep pace with the evolving retail industry and changing consumer preferences. As competition continuous to soar, product diversification has emerged as key strategies among companies aiming at competitive advantage," says the FMI analyst.