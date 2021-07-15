DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir to Start Geophysics at Rormyrberget Nickel Deposit 15.07.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces plans to complete ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysics at its Rormyrberget nickel deposit in northern Sweden. Please click this link for map (see map).

Five EM profiles will test:

- Open area to the east along trend of high-grade, near-surface nickel mineralization including 3.95% Ni over 2 metres within a wider zone grading 0.76% Ni over 19.8 metres starting at a depth of 20.2m (hole ROR-08-11).

- Subdued magnetic area immediately east of the Rormyrberget deposit, similar to the magnetic signature covering the thickest and most heavily drilled part of Rormyrberget.

Rormyrberget is a larger, lower grade nickel deposit and is considered to be a resource with potential open pit, bulk mineable characteristics, plus it includes internal zones of high-grade nickel mineralization. East of Rormyrberget, the Company holds the higher grade Lappvattnet nickel deposit where drilling is expected to commence in August.

Gungnir Sweden nickel resources (see 2020 Technical Report with an effective date of November 17, 2020):

- Rormyrberget: Inferred Resource of 36,800,000 tonnes grading 0.19% nickel for 154 million lbs (70 million kg) of nickel.

- Lappvattnet: Inferred Resource of 780,000 tonnes grading 1.35% nickel for 23.1 million lbs (10.5 million kg) of nickel.

The survey will be completed by Geovista AB, from Lulea, Sweden using WalkTEM equipment from Guideline Geo. The instrument is a light-weight time-domain system with results expected to define the properties, geometry and depth extent of conductive bodies much better compared to a traditional Slingram system. Results of the survey will assist positioning of future drill holes.