Hackett Survey Pandemic Drives Significant Changes In Working Capital Performance in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

The pandemic drove significant changes in working capital performance among the 1000 largest non-financial U.S. companies in 2020, according to new research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). Drops in revenue and cost of goods sold were seen in many industries, and this was a major factor affecting overall working capital performance, the survey found. But companies also dramatically slowed payments to suppliers, and disrupted demand and unsold products drove inventory to higher levels. In addition, companies increased their cash on hand by 40% to protect themselves from the impact of the pandemic, and continued to accrue debt at record levels, with debt rising by 10% year-over-year. Capital expenditures also fell to record low levels, as companies cut spending and conserved cash in anticipation of further market uncertainty.

Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) was the main working capital shift evident in 2020, rising by 7.6%, with typical companies now taking more than 62 days to pay suppliers, an all-time high. Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO) also rose to all-time highs. DSO increasing by 3.8% to 41.5 days, and DIO rose by 7.1% to 54.4 days.

The Hackett Group’s research identified a working capital improvement opportunity of more than $1.2 trillion among the companies surveyed. Upper quartile companies now convert cash more than 3x faster than typical companies (15.7 days versus 46.4 days). Top performers collect from customers 41% faster (29.0 days versus 48.8 days), hold less than half the inventory, (29.4 days versus 62.5 days) and pay suppliers 56% slower (76.7 days versus 49.3 days). The largest year-over-year shift was in payables, where the performance gap between top quartile and median companies increased by 10 percentage points in 2020.

Overall, the Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC), a standard measure of working capital performance, deteriorated by 2% in 2020, driven by increases in inventories and receivables. But excluding the oil and gas industry, which faced special challenges because of the fall in oil and gas prices, CCC actually improved by 4%. Performance also varied widely in other industries. Commercial closures, lockdowns, and stay at home orders impacted many industries, driving deterioration in working capital in many industries, including airlines (903% year-over-year CCC deterioration), hotels and recreation (47% deterioration), and railroads and trucking (25% deterioration). But pandemic-related shifts in demand allowed companies in some industries to see improvements in working capital performance. These included household and personal care (113% year-over-year CCC improvement), media (106% improvement) and Internet and catalog retail (65% improvement).

