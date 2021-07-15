checkAd

POSaBIT to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will host a conference call and live webcast on July 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the second quarter 2021.

Conference Call Information

Date: July 22, 2021
Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 645461
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/42043

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 42043
Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/42043

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.




