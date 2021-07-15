Sercompe Expands As-a-Service Offerings and Drives Business Growth with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Sercompe, a leading IT management service provider in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its expanded industry-leading portfolio of cloud solutions. The updated Sercompe portfolio of as-a-service solutions will be powered by the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform and intelligent, self-managing HPE Nimble Storage solutions, enabling the business to scale up and down to meet business requirements, develop new offerings more quickly and easily respond to any workload and compute requirement from its own end-user customers.

Sercompe is one of the leading specialists in IT infrastructure services in Brazil, with over 30 years’ experience in designing, selling, and implementing customized solutions for customers of all sizes and sectors. As a long standing HPE authorized partner, Sercompe is benefiting from the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform, which has been serving Sercompe and its customers since 2017. To power further growth, the business required a solution that combines reliable data availability and an adaptable storage strategy.

Sercompe chose to expand its existing partnership with HPE to help grow its market offering and further drive core operational efficiencies. With the upgraded HPE-powered solution, Sercompe will be able to quickly scale up its capacity and resources to serve a greater number of customers, while also retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake Central will also provide Sercompe a platform to manage costs, utilization, compliance, and security across its entire multi-cloud estate – through a single pane of glass.

“The HPE as-a-service solutions have been a game changer for us as they allow both our business and our customers to benefit from pay-per-use billing, rapid scalability, and transparent resource management,” said Rafael Reimer, Managing Director at Sercompe. “By combining our experience, business and technology with best-in-class HPE hardware and software all delivered via the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, we’re creating an industry-leading as-a-service proposition for our customers that helps us stay ahead of competitors and helps us reach new heights.”