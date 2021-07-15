checkAd

CSX Recognized As One of America's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) for a third consecutive year while receiving a top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” said Stephanie Noel, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. “Our goal is to create a workplace that is accessible and welcoming where all employees can thrive and share their talent. This recognition shows our dedication to best practices and the work of our employees who are the foundation of our diverse and inclusive culture. We believe the more perspectives we can bring to the table, the better our results will be as an organization and in the communities where we live and serve.”

CSX is the only Class I railroad on the 2021 DEI, which is the nation’s most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool on disability inclusion efforts in the areas of culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, supplier diversity and community engagement. The index, developed by Disability:IN and the AAPD, enables America’s leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices and to be scored objectively by an independent panel.

The 2021 Top-Scoring Companies list: https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/2021comp ...

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CSX Recognized As One of America's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for Third Consecutive Year JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CSX has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) for a third consecutive year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board