CSX Recognized As One of America's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion' for Third Consecutive Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX has earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” from Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) for a third consecutive year while receiving a top score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI).



“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” said Stephanie Noel, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. “Our goal is to create a workplace that is accessible and welcoming where all employees can thrive and share their talent. This recognition shows our dedication to best practices and the work of our employees who are the foundation of our diverse and inclusive culture. We believe the more perspectives we can bring to the table, the better our results will be as an organization and in the communities where we live and serve.”