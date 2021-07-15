checkAd

Healthy Extracts Premieres ‘Activate Your Superhuman Mind’ Show on Clubhouse, Thursdays at 7 30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, will premiere a new weekly show today on the increasingly popular Clubhouse, a new type of social network based on voice—where millions of people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time.

The show will cover a range of topics around achieving superior mental focus and energy, including how anyone can optimize brain function by activating their neurons in natural ways.

When: Every Thursday, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Clubhouse Link: Activate Your Superhuman Mind with Dr James Rouse & Danielle Haden

Today’s Topic: The Secret Science of the Integrated Entrepreneur – how great mental power and agility can help you truly have it all with work, family and health.

Show hosts include Danielle Haden, an accomplished actress, model, dancer and noted TikTok Star with more than 50 million social media viewers. She’s joined by Dr. James Rouse, a primary care trained naturopathic doctor, entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker and athlete. Dr. Rouse has worked with top executives and alongside celebrities from around the world, including Richard Branson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Steve Wozniak.

“Our new Clubhouse show will bring to light the knowledge and experience of over 20 years of studies involving the human brain and its limitless potential,” said Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts. “The show also represents one of several new initiatives we’ve launched to elevate consumer awareness of these topics and how they are addressed with our natural brands. This includes the launch last week of our new Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE.”

UBN ACTIVATE is a patented proprietary formulation, clinically studied to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46% for eight hours. It represents the next evolution in mental energy and cognition by delivering the ultimate in brain food like no other product on the market today.

The introduction of ACTIVATE was inspired by the fact that tens of millions of Americans today are experiencing the effects of declining brain function, with this number increasing as the population of baby boomers enter their senior years. However, anyone can greatly benefit from ACTIVATE, especially entrepreneurs and creatives, given how the patented formulation feeds and stimulates the brain in a way that has been clinically proven to improve the quality of life.

