checkAd

The Untold Story Releases a Short Documentary on the Master of Peking Opera Meng Guanglu

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 16:06  |  36   |   |   

BEIJING, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meng Guanglu is a Peking Opera performer and master role in Peking Opera that uses Qiu-school face painted. This short documentary, produced by The Untold Story, tells the story of how Meng Guanglu, through his hard work, went from being a nobody to a renowned master of Peking Opera. He carries on the wonder and brilliance of Peking Opera by using his talents and his amazing performances in the roles he acts.

There are four types of characters in Peking Opera, the male role, female role, painted- face role, and comic role. Meng Guanglu specializes in the painted-face role.

Meng Guanglu heard his neighbors performing Peking Opera for the first time near Haihe river in Tianjin. He quickly fell in love with this unique style of performance and became dedicated to learning the art. For three years, he traveled back and forth between Jinan city in Shandong province and Tianjin every week to learn how to perform Peking Opera.

Meng Guanglu has now performed in Peking Opera for over 50 years. His all-time favorite role to act is Bao Zheng, a role he performs at least one hundred times each year. Even though he has performed thousands of times over the years, Meng remarks that he still gets nervous each time on stage.

Meng Guanglu insists on rehearsing many times with other actors before each performance. Even during break times between acts, he makes sure to touch up on his face paint. He always has his mind on creating the best performance possible. Being a professional Peking Opera actor, he holds the art in great respect and always puts his heart into each and every performance. He continues to practice movements and singing every day, holding himself to the highest standard in performing, treating every performance as if his debut performance.

Contact: 
Zeng Wei
Tel：008610-68996566
E-mail：milkandwater@163.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573053/The_Untold_Story_Logo.jpg
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snB_I3Pk9iw

(PRNewsfoto/The Untold Story)




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Untold Story Releases a Short Documentary on the Master of Peking Opera Meng Guanglu BEIJING, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Meng Guanglu is a Peking Opera performer and master role in Peking Opera that uses Qiu-school face painted. This short documentary, produced by The Untold Story, tells the story of how Meng Guanglu, through his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
West Syndrome Market is Projected to Rising at a Steady Growth at a 5.8% CAGR During the Study ...
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
ELONGATE Announces a US$25,000 Donation to the Malala Fund
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area