One of These 10 Small Towns is About to Win Big. Meet the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Finalists.

It techs a village. This past April, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled a contest to win a T-Mobile Hometown Techover — a $3 million tech makeover for an American small town, including a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line … and so much more. The chosen town will become the 5G model for communities across the U.S., showcasing the power of the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network — T-Mobile’s. Thousands entered, and 10 extraordinary communities representing the heart of small-town America were selected as finalists:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005716/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Borough of Stroudsburg, Pa. is nestled in the Poconos and home to a historic downtown filled with small businesses that are the heart of the economy.
  • Dunn, N.C. is a beautiful small town in central North Carolina with a walkable downtown and nurtures tourism with small businesses and museums.
  • Girard, Kan. is a town in southeastern Kansas with dedicated teachers who want to help improve their students’ connectivity.
  • Guadalupe, Calif. located on the Central California coast near the famous Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, has an economy dependent on the surrounding farms that feed America.
  • Hopkinsville, Ky. a charming southern agricultural community with one of the most diverse populations in Kentucky, neighbors the Fort Campbell Army installation.
  • Kalispell, Mont. is one of the fastest-growing small cities in the United States located in northwest Montana and is known for its incredible outdoor recreation and proximity to Glacier National Park.
  • Tipton, Ind. has a high concentration of veterans within its community and is honoring them with Hometown Hero banners displayed on their downtown streetlamps.
  • Wareham, Mass. is a diverse New England town situated just outside Cape Cod on picturesque Buzzards Bay. The economy is rooted in the fishing and agriculture industries and bolstered by tourism, manufacturing and commerce.
  • Washington, Mo. is a growing community nestled along the Missouri River that serves as the retail and industrial development hub of the county.
  • Woodstock, Ill. listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a diverse city known for its historic downtown district and turn-of-the-century town square.

Click here for the video to see the selected hometown reactions - https://tmobile-newsroom.wistia.com/medias/ixoqv3b8my

