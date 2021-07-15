One of These 10 Small Towns is About to Win Big. Meet the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Finalists.

It techs a village. This past April, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled a contest to win a T-Mobile Hometown Techover — a $3 million tech makeover for an American small town, including a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line … and so much more. The chosen town will become the 5G model for communities across the U.S., showcasing the power of the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network — T-Mobile’s. Thousands entered, and 10 extraordinary communities representing the heart of small-town America were selected as finalists:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005716/en/