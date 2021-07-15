One of These 10 Small Towns is About to Win Big. Meet the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Finalists.
It techs a village. This past April, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled a contest to win a T-Mobile Hometown Techover — a $3 million tech makeover for an American small town, including a $200,000 grant, 5G network enhancements, a Little League baseball field refurbishment, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line … and so much more. The chosen town will become the 5G model for communities across the U.S., showcasing the power of the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network — T-Mobile’s. Thousands entered, and 10 extraordinary communities representing the heart of small-town America were selected as finalists:
- Borough of Stroudsburg, Pa. is nestled in the Poconos and home to a historic downtown filled with small businesses that are the heart of the economy.
- Dunn, N.C. is a beautiful small town in central North Carolina with a walkable downtown and nurtures tourism with small businesses and museums.
- Girard, Kan. is a town in southeastern Kansas with dedicated teachers who want to help improve their students’ connectivity.
- Guadalupe, Calif. located on the Central California coast near the famous Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, has an economy dependent on the surrounding farms that feed America.
- Hopkinsville, Ky. a charming southern agricultural community with one of the most diverse populations in Kentucky, neighbors the Fort Campbell Army installation.
- Kalispell, Mont. is one of the fastest-growing small cities in the United States located in northwest Montana and is known for its incredible outdoor recreation and proximity to Glacier National Park.
- Tipton, Ind. has a high concentration of veterans within its community and is honoring them with Hometown Hero banners displayed on their downtown streetlamps.
- Wareham, Mass. is a diverse New England town situated just outside Cape Cod on picturesque Buzzards Bay. The economy is rooted in the fishing and agriculture industries and bolstered by tourism, manufacturing and commerce.
- Washington, Mo. is a growing community nestled along the Missouri River that serves as the retail and industrial development hub of the county.
- Woodstock, Ill. listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a diverse city known for its historic downtown district and turn-of-the-century town square.
Click here for the video to see the selected hometown reactions - https://tmobile-newsroom.wistia.com/medias/ixoqv3b8my
