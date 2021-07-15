Resignation from the position of the board and audit committee member of SNAIGĖ AB

Snaigė AB has received notification from board member Igor Zentsov about his resignation from the position of the board member and audit committee member of Snaigė AB.

Pursuant to p. 11 article 33 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania the last day of Igor Zentsov's work on the board is 28th of July 2021. Igor Zentsov will finish work in audit committee also on 28th of July 2021.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

+370 315 56206