checkAd

QOMPLX’s Cyber Risk Exposure Solution Adds Extensive New Datastreams

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 16:11  |  40   |   |   

Our premier attack surface mapping tool now includes QOMPLX’s massive cyber security risk datastreams of breached passwords, security tools, vulnerabilities, exploits & threat actor behaviors.

TYSONS, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOMPLX, a global leader in cybersecurity & risk analytics, is proud to announce the addition of multiple and vast new datastreams within its internet attack surface mapping solution, QOMPLX Scan, and managed detection and response offerings.

Data enrichment transforms noise into intelligent and usable insights, and QOMPLX’s cyber enrichment databases fuse multiple sources of disparate data to identify and prioritize threats, helping customers to avoid becoming the next victim. It also helps insurers and governments understand the rapidly changing nature of current cyber risk exposures, breaches, and losses.

In an era of accelerating risks from ransomware, business email compromise, and other digital threats, corporations and governments must maintain an increasingly large number of security solutions in different formats across networks spanning the globe. At the center of this flood of information, organizations must collect massive volumes and varieties of data from both technical and non-technical sources. The problem is not always an inability to detect, but a lack of capacity to evaluate all the available information and discern the signal from the noise.

“Data enrichment is a key ingredient for effective detection, rapid response, and recovery,” said CEO Jason Crabtree. “QOMPLX directly collects, selectively licenses, and integrates some of the world’s largest libraries of enriched cyber data. We leverage our core platform to enrich and unify this information. This provides organizations with more actionable data and insights to power superior visibility, accurate threat modeling, and ultimate system reliability.”

Unique features include:

  • Automatic ingestion and storage of large data feeds from multiple sources
  • API access with periodic scheduling of data pulls/pushes (e.g., hourly, daily, weekly, monthly)
  • Support for event-driven processing, data tagging, and advanced multi-database search & analytic queries.

For years, QOMPLX has worked diligently and invested significant capital to build, maintain, and acquire some of the largest and most comprehensive datasets and collection infrastructure in the world. These substantial assets include: 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QOMPLX’s Cyber Risk Exposure Solution Adds Extensive New Datastreams Our premier attack surface mapping tool now includes QOMPLX’s massive cyber security risk datastreams of breached passwords, security tools, vulnerabilities, exploits & threat actor behaviors.TYSONS, Va., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QOMPLX, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board