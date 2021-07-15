checkAd

Rackspace Technology Optimizes Zeotap Network Infrastructure by Implementing DevOps and Automating Internal Processes to Accelerate Product Delivery by 40%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 16:27  |  27   |   |   

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with Zeotap, a leading customer intelligence platform, to optimize its network infrastructure by implementing DevOps and automated internal processes to accelerate product delivery by 40% and reduce its operations load by 80%.

Zeotap, a customer intelligence platform (CIP) helps brands understand their customers and predict behaviors, allowing them to improve customer engagement and enables them to build on a nucleus of first-, second- and third-party data to win new customers and grow their loyal base. Zeotap works with global brands, agencies and publishers across Europe and Asia Pacific.

Due to their global success, Zeotap was growing quickly and needed help optimizing its processes, streamlining its operations, and increasing automation to build and deliver products faster. To accomplish this, Zeotap migrated to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with several terabytes of data to manage, 400+ data pipelines to monitor and a small internal IT team. Given the size of their infrastructure, Zeotap knew it would need outside help managing its rapid growth and optimization, so the company turned to Rackspace Technology.

“Rackspace has created a robust “24/7/365” support ecosystem for Zeotap, ensuring we get flawless support, backed by a TAM and access to Google Cloud Platform Enterprise Support,” said, Aditya Chandra, Vice President – Infrastructure & Information Security, Zeotap. “With the help of Rackspace Service Blocks, we can leverage Google Cloud expertise to ensure Zeotap is able to follow best practices around privacy and compliance while deploying solutions on Google Cloud and using its various SKUs.”

“The big investment in the first 90 days was to operationally streamline a lot of the internal processes, make sure good documentation and data hygiene were in place, and maturity in how compliance was being addressed,” said Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director, APJ at Rackspace Technology. “We did a lot of that work so Zeotap could run the business in a more predictable and consistent fashion.”

“Given its global expertise in dealing with on-premises as well as cloud solutions, Rackspace Technology can really add value because they are better equipped to troubleshoot and handle complex data operations,” said Ameya Agnihotri, Chief Technology Officer, Zeotap.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rackspace Technology Optimizes Zeotap Network Infrastructure by Implementing DevOps and Automating Internal Processes to Accelerate Product Delivery by 40% SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it has worked with Zeotap, a leading customer intelligence platform, to optimize its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board