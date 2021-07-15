Third True REST Float Spa Location Opening in South Austin

The World's Largest Float Therapy Brand Expands Presence in Austin, Offers Wellness BenefitsAUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The world's largest float therapy brand is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location and third location …

The World's Largest Float Therapy Brand Expands Presence in Austin, Offers Wellness BenefitsAUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The world's largest float therapy brand is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location and third location …

The World's Largest Float Therapy Brand Expands Presence in Austin, Offers Wellness Benefits AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The world's largest float therapy brand is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location and third location in the Austin area, True REST Float Spa South Austin. With the stress and anxiety of the pandemic lingering for many individuals, True REST offers hour-long sessions to improve total body health and wellness. The new float therapy location will open at 10 a.m. on July 15 and is located at 2919 Manchaca Road, Ste. 105a, in Austin, TX. 'Offering an additional location in Austin is exciting because it's a great therapeutic method for dealing with everyday worries,' said Tanner Heim, franchise owner of True REST Cedar Park and South Austin locations. 'I never dreamed I'd be opening a second location, and I couldn't be happier to expand the benefits of True REST Float Spa to more individuals.'