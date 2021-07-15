Third True REST Float Spa Location Opening in South Austin
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The world's largest float therapy brand is announcing the opening of its thirty-seventh location and third location in the Austin area, True REST Float Spa South Austin. With the stress and anxiety of the pandemic lingering for many individuals, True REST offers hour-long sessions to improve total body health and wellness. The new float therapy location will open at 10 a.m. on July 15 and is located at 2919 Manchaca Road, Ste. 105a, in Austin, TX.
'Offering an additional location in Austin is exciting because it's a great therapeutic method for dealing with everyday worries,' said Tanner Heim, franchise owner of True REST Cedar Park and South Austin locations. 'I never dreamed I'd be opening a second location, and I couldn't be happier to expand the benefits of True REST Float Spa to more individuals.'
The new South Austin location will have 4 float pods available and offer individual showers, an oxygen bar and an oasis room.
'Multi-unit growth is something we're proud of because it means there is a high demand for flotation therapy. Our growth signifies people wanting to experience its exceptional benefits,' said Mandy Rowe, director of franchise development at True REST Float Spa. 'We're thrilled to expand our franchisee's ability to serve their communities and offer the Austin community an opportunity to float. We believe in providing exceptional services and continuing to be a driving force in the health and wellness space.'
At True REST, members float in a pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water, creating a 30% salt solution. This unique mixture allows the body to float effortlessly atop water set at skin temperature, creating a zero-gravity sensation. The weightlessness addresses temporary or chronic pain by alleviating the muscles and joints of the body from gravity and increasing blood circulation, promoting faster healing of injuries and reducing athlete's recovery time. In addition, people with chronic ailments and spinal misalignment issues have found relief from floatation therapy. Even pregnant women can experience the benefits of floating with reduced swelling and pain relief.
