A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A

WARSAW, Poland, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nethone's passive behavioral biometrics allows online businesses to seamlessly stop over 95.3% of account takeovers (ATO) - cyber threats that have been spreading globally at an alarming rate. Besides ATO, the Polish fraud fighter has been flourishing in its payment and financial application use cases, systematically proving over 10 p.p. higher fraud detection precision than the conventional methods.

Atmos Ventures and ARIA are leading Nethone's most recent fundraising alongside Innovation Nest, Plug and Play Ventures, Firlej Kastory and several business angel investors. Series A will allow Nethone to accelerate its go-to-market efforts and further strengthen its proprietary Know Your User (KYUTM) profiling technology to equip global leaders with the right tools against fraudsters.

COVID-19 boosted the significance of cybersecurity given the pandemic-induced growth of demand for direct-to-customer online commerce (both web and mobile) and the associated next-generation financial services. The past 12 months provided Nethone with sufficient momentum to more than double its client base, but also enjoy increasing volumes in onboarded accounts across eCommerce, digital goods & services and financial services verticals.

Fighting fraud in the COVID era

The last year has seen an unprecedented spike in fraudsters' activities. COVID-19 has fueled a "professionalization of fraud" trend that Nethone has been observing systematically escalate since the company's inception in 2016. "Barriers to entry for fraudster-wannabes have been steadily decreasing. More and more sophisticated SaaS-based tools became available for anyone with some financial resources at their disposal. Today, these are advanced technical solutions built by well-organized, highly experienced groups of rogue IT experts. Wrapped in a user-friendly interface and excellent customer support they allow for complex anonymisation and automation functionalities as well spoofing of historically trusted digital identities that most of the incumbent fraud detection solutions stand no chance of spotting" – states Hubert Rachwalski von Rejchwald – Nethone's CEO.

