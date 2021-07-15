PGIM Private Capital provides nearly $6.5B in first half of 2021

PGIM Private Capital provided nearly $6.5 billion of senior debt and junior capital to more than 100 middle-market companies and projects globally in the first half of 2021, marking the second largest first-half origination volume over the past decade, as markets across the globe begin to move beyond the pandemic. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.5 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005677/en/