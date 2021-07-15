checkAd

Altria to Host Webcast of 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 16:30  |  37   |   |   

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s CFO, will discuss the Company’s 2021 second-quarter and first-half business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.

