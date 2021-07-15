checkAd

GeoPark Shareholders Reelect All Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 16:33  |  57   |   |   

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, shareholders have overwhelmingly reelected all of GeoPark’s highly qualified Directors to serve for a term ending at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Every GeoPark Director received at least 70.9% of the shares voted, representing 58.8% of the total shares outstanding.

The elected Directors are:

  • Sylvia Escovar, Director and Chair
  • James Park, Director, CEO and co-founder
  • Pedro Aylwin, Director
  • Robert Bedingfield, Director
  • Carlos Gulisano, Director
  • Constantin Papadimitriou, Director
  • Somit Varma, Director

Sylvia Escovar, Independent Chair of GeoPark’s Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the entire GeoPark Board and management team, we would like to thank our shareholders for their significant support and highly constructive conversations over these past several weeks. We greatly appreciate their comments and valuable insights, and we look forward to maintaining an active and productive dialogue with them as we focus on executing our strategy. GeoPark stands committed to continuous Board refreshment and best-in-class corporate governance to foster an open and robust debate in the boardroom, pursue value-accretive opportunities and continue creating sustainable value for all shareholders.”

The preliminary vote count is subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Elections. Additional information regarding the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be available in a report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on GeoPark’s website www.geo-park.com.

Postponed Director Appointment

Former GeoPark Director nominee, Ms. Maria Fernanda Suarez, is an executive with a highly distinguished career in both the public and private sectors, including serving as Vice President of Strategy and Finance (CFO) of Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol and as Minister of Energy and Mines of Colombia until July 1, 2020. Ms. Suarez is subject to a mandatory cooling-off period for former government employees that would have expired on July 1, 2021, but as a result of a very recent change in Colombian legislation, which occurred after the mailing of GeoPark’s proxy statement to shareholders, this cooling-off period is now expected to expire for Ms. Suarez at the end of March 2022. In response to this change, the Board and Ms. Suarez determined that her appointment should be postponed until April 2022, in compliance with the new legal requirement. While overwhelmingly supported by shareholders casting ballots for the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Ms. Suarez’s candidacy was withdrawn at the Annual General Meeting in order to fully comply with the changed legislation.

Seite 1 von 2
GeoPark USD Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeoPark Shareholders Reelect All Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Letter to GeoPark Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21ISS Revises Recommendation in Favor of All Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote “FOR” Seven of Eight of GeoPark’s Highly Qualified Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Manchester Financial Group, LP Intends to Withhold Support for Four Directors of GeoPark Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21GeoPark Reports Production and Operations Update in Colombia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Issues Investor Presentation and Announces Highly Qualified Potential Director Candidates for the Board
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21GeoPark Co-Founder and Former Chairman Gerald O’Shaughnessy Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Four Company Director Nominees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21GeoPark Comments on Letter From Former Chair
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten