GeoPark Shareholders Reelect All Directors at 2021 Annual General Meeting

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count by its proxy solicitor, shareholders have overwhelmingly reelected all of GeoPark’s highly qualified Directors to serve for a term ending at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Every GeoPark Director received at least 70.9% of the shares voted, representing 58.8% of the total shares outstanding.

Sylvia Escovar, Director and Chair

James Park, Director, CEO and co-founder

Pedro Aylwin, Director

Robert Bedingfield, Director

Carlos Gulisano, Director

Constantin Papadimitriou, Director

Somit Varma, Director

Sylvia Escovar, Independent Chair of GeoPark’s Board of Directors, said: “On behalf of the entire GeoPark Board and management team, we would like to thank our shareholders for their significant support and highly constructive conversations over these past several weeks. We greatly appreciate their comments and valuable insights, and we look forward to maintaining an active and productive dialogue with them as we focus on executing our strategy. GeoPark stands committed to continuous Board refreshment and best-in-class corporate governance to foster an open and robust debate in the boardroom, pursue value-accretive opportunities and continue creating sustainable value for all shareholders.”

The preliminary vote count is subject to certification by the Independent Inspector of Elections. Additional information regarding the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be available in a report on Form 6-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on GeoPark’s website www.geo-park.com.

Postponed Director Appointment

Former GeoPark Director nominee, Ms. Maria Fernanda Suarez, is an executive with a highly distinguished career in both the public and private sectors, including serving as Vice President of Strategy and Finance (CFO) of Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol and as Minister of Energy and Mines of Colombia until July 1, 2020. Ms. Suarez is subject to a mandatory cooling-off period for former government employees that would have expired on July 1, 2021, but as a result of a very recent change in Colombian legislation, which occurred after the mailing of GeoPark’s proxy statement to shareholders, this cooling-off period is now expected to expire for Ms. Suarez at the end of March 2022. In response to this change, the Board and Ms. Suarez determined that her appointment should be postponed until April 2022, in compliance with the new legal requirement. While overwhelmingly supported by shareholders casting ballots for the 2021 Annual General Meeting, Ms. Suarez’s candidacy was withdrawn at the Annual General Meeting in order to fully comply with the changed legislation.