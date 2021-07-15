Yellow Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) announced today that on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss second quarter 2021 results. The financial results will be released the same day, August 4, 2021, after the market close.



The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the Yellow Corporation website www.myyellow.com.