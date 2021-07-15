Joy Falotico appointed to Alliant Energy Board of Directors

Ms. Falotico, 53, has served as President of Lincoln Motor Company since March 2018. She also served as Ford Motor Company’s chief marketing officer from March 2018 until January 2021 and has been a group vice president of Ford Motor Company since 2016.

"We're excited to welcome Joy to our board of directors," said John O. Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO. “As President of Lincoln Motor Company, Joy will bring fresh insights and a unique consumer-focused perspective that will help us continue to power what’s next for our customers, communities and shareowners.”

Ms. Falotico has more than 31 years’ experience across a diverse set of areas including business leadership, corporate governance, strategic planning, regulatory banking, marketing and sales, enterprise risk management, global operations and business transformations. As the president of Lincoln, she is responsible for leading the evolution of Lincoln as a world-class luxury brand and oversees all facets of Lincoln’s global business unit including, product development, marketing, sales and service.

“I am honored to be joining Alliant Energy’s Board of Directors at such a transformational time for the energy industry, and I look forward to working together with the Board to support advancing their purpose of serving customers and building strong communities,” said Falotico.

In 2012, Ms. Falotico was named an Executive Vice President of Ford Motor Credit Company, a leading global automotive financial services provider. In 2016 she was named Chief Operating Officer and moved rapidly into the role of Chair and CEO, serving as CEO until 2018 and Chair until 2019. She currently serves as a Director of Ford Motor Credit Company. Falotico began working at Ford Credit after earning a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University. She also holds a master’s degree from DePaul University.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 975,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

