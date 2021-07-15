checkAd

Reed’s Gets Back to Real with a New Creative Campaign

America’s #1 Real Ginger Company Embraces a Summer Celebrating All Things Real

NORWALK, Conn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer in full swing and Americans ready to get back to their real, post-pandemic lives, Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, is debuting its “Real is Always Better” campaign. Reed’s was founded over 30 years ago on the principle that real ingredients—real ginger, no artificial preservatives, no artificial colors and no artificial flavors—are always better, and the campaign will serve as a celebration of this brand’s rallying cry, as well as its summer mission: “Get Back to Real.”

“This summer, Americans are getting back to REAL: going out instead of taking out and real face-timing instead of screen-timing. Reed’s knows consumers not only want real experiences, but they also want real ingredients. In fact, a commissioned study shows that 60% of ginger ale drinkers are looking for REAL ginger in their beverage,” shared Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s Inc. “While most mainstream ginger ales contain almost no real ginger, Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale is made with real, fresh ginger (2000 milligrams)! That’s why we are ready to celebrate REAL together this summer. Let’s get back to it!”

The campaign kicks off mid-July with a strong focus in the Northeast Coast summer hubs, including the Jersey Shore and New England, and will continue to roll out across the US throughout 2021. The Reed’s “Real is Always Better” campaign will feature new creative spanning video/radio spots, billboards, public relations, social media, sampling and retail marketing. On the streets, the Reed’s Green Machine, the brand’s iconic consumer sampling truck, will be making appearances to sample Reed’s REAL Ginger Ale at local beaches, golf courses and events. In retail, select Shoprite stores have partnered to activate the campaign via video/radio, displays and more. Regardless of the activity, Reed’s will be alongside Americans diving back into real life this summer, whether that be enjoying the beach, a round of golf, or a carefree, backyard hang with family and friends.

Another way to get back to real fun and real enjoyment, Reed’s is hosting a giveaway of a one-of-a-kind, branded Moke vehicle – a versatile, electric collectible vehicle. Now through September 7th, 2021, Reed’s fans can enter the “Get Back to Real” sweepstakes for a chance to win the Moke. The prize Moke will be on display for consumers to check out at the ShopRite store in Somers Point, NJ. For more details on the sweepstakes and entry details, please visit the Reed’s giveaway page.

Reed’s ginger products are available at additional retailers nationwide, on the Reed’s Amazon Store or directly on the Reed’s Web Store. For more information about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter, Reed’s Instagram, and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds).

About Reed's, Inc.
Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage afficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs. 

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3d32e6f-2c1d-4432 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42732964-f9c1-42e8-92bc-6842d4670093





