checkAd

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS TIINA ROLIG AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 16:30  |  30   |   |   

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
July 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS TIINA ROLIG AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation today announced the appointment of Tiina Rolig to head up Group Human Resources and as a member of the Executive Committee as of September 20, 2021.

Strong group HR management is of outmost importance in the execution of ONE RAPALA VMC business plan and in particular in building the ONE RAPALA VMC team culture. Tiina Rolig has strong leadership skills, and she is going to have a key role in making ONE RAPALA VMC business plan a great success.

Tiina Rolig has a master’s degree in both psychology and economics from the University of Jyväskylä.  She has had a very successful career as corporate HR director for the past 8 years. Her last employer before joining Rapala VMC Corporation was Tamro Oyj where she served as HR director and Executive Committee member for 3 years.

“I am extremely excited to be joining a company with such a strong history, valued brand portfolio and forward-looking team. The business plan execution has already led to great progress and I will be joining Rapala VMC at a very fascinating phase. I am looking forward to developing an even more unified and inspiring company culture and leadership together with the global team”, says Tiina Rolig.

“Our new ONE RAPALA VMC business plan has set off a new fresh spark in our team which is great to see. I am convinced that our talented and passionate team will take Tiina Rolig into their hearts as we now try to up our game to become even more united, collaborative and faster to execute all the exciting things that we want to accomplish in the next years”, says President and CEO Nicolas Warchalowski.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, Investor relations, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS TIINA ROLIG AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Rapala VMC Corporation Stock Exchange ReleaseJuly 15, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. RAPALA VMC CORPORATION APPOINTS TIINA ROLIG AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AS WELL AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE Rapala VMC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board