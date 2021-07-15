DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast ad pepper media International N.V.: ad agents and Webgains with double-digit growth 15-Jul-2021 / 16:38 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper Group, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, continues in the second quarter to achieve solid and profitable growth.

Gross sales increased by 11.0 percent to EUR 25,931k (Q2 2020: EUR 23,357k). Group revenue amounts to EUR 6,516k, corresponding to 6.5 percent growth (Q2 2020: EUR 6,116k). Main growth driver was the ad agents segment with a 18.7 percent increase in revenue to 1,914k (Q2 2020: EUR 1,612k). The Webgains segment also saw double-digit growth, with an increase of 15.9 percent to EUR 3,670k (Q2 2020: EUR 3,167k). The ad pepper segment recorded a decline in revenue of 30.3 percent to EUR 932k (Q2 2020: EUR 1,337k). While ad agents and Webgains were once again able to benefit from a dynamic revenue development with both existing and new customers, the revenue development in the ad pepper segment fell short of our own expectations due to subdued order activity on the part of major customers in the German market. We expect a moderate improvement here in the second half of the year.

Group EBITDA for the second quarter amounts to EUR 1,036k (Q2 2020: EUR 1,684k), while the previous year had seen a positive one-off effect of EUR 626k in the webgains segment. On a comparable basis, EBITDA thus remained on previous year's level. The ad agents segment was able to increase its EBITDA to EUR 379k (Q2 2020: EUR 191k). The Webgains segment generated EBITDA of EUR 818k in the second quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 1,565k) Despite a decline in revenue, the ad pepper segment achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 206k (Q2 2020: EUR 503k).