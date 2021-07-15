checkAd

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2021 of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.84. Second quarter 2021 results include “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity, which increased EPS $0.04. These results compare to net income of $20.1 million and EPS of $0.75 for the first quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed before maturity that increased EPS $0.02.

"Westamerica continued originating loans for our customers under the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program during the second quarter 2021. Average total deposits grew $327 million from the first quarter 2021 to the second quarter 2021. Westamerica’s valuable deposit base generated a very low 0.03 percent annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios during the second quarter 2021. Operating expenses were well managed in the second quarter 2021 declining $615 thousand from the first quarter 2021 and $463 thousand from the second quarter 2020. Credit quality remained stable with nonperforming loans of $4.4 million at June 30, 2021,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2021 results generated an annualized 12.2 percent return on average common equity, and shareholders were paid a $0.41 per common share dividend during the quarter,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $44.5 million for the second quarter 2021, including “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $1.4 million. Second quarter 2021 net interest income (FTE) compares to $42.6 million for the first quarter 2021, which included “make-whole” interest income on corporate bonds redeemed prior to maturity of $700 thousand. Average PPP loans grew $19 million from the first quarter 2021 to the second quarter 2021. Average total deposits grew $327 million from the first quarter 2021 to the second quarter 2021. Checking and savings deposits represented ninety-seven percent of the Company’s average deposit base during the second quarter 2021.

At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $4.4 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.7 million. The Company continues to work with loan customers requesting loan payment deferrals due to economic weakness caused by the pandemic. At June 30, 2021, loans with deferred payments totaled $586 thousand, all of which were consumer automobile loans.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2021 totaled $11.0 million, compared to noninterest income for the first quarter 2021 of $10.2 million. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher levels of merchant processing services fees and debit card fees.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2021 was $24.3 million compared to $24.9 million for the first quarter 2021; the decline in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the seasonal decline in payroll related taxes.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2011, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.




WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
June 30, 2021        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 44,499   $ 42,063   5.8 % $ 42,583  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
  Noninterest Income   11,032     9,554   15.5 %   10,189  
  Noninterest Expense   24,291     24,754   -1.9 %   24,906  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   31,240     26,863   16.3 %   27,866  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   8,661     7,301   18.6 %   7,719  
  Net Income $ 22,579   $ 19,562   15.4 % $ 20,147  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,865     26,935   -0.3 %   26,821  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,887     26,951   -0.2 %   26,842  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.84   $ 0.72   16.7 % $ 0.75  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.84     0.72   16.7 %   0.75  
  Return On Assets (a)   1.29 %   1.30 %     1.23 %
  Return On Common Equity (a)   12.2 %   11.1 %     11.1 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.70 %   2.99 %     2.74 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   43.7 %   48.0 %     47.2 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.41   $ 0.41   0.0 % $ 0.41  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   49 %   57 %     55 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 87,082   $ 82,610   5.4 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m  
  Noninterest Income   21,221     21,202   0.1 %  
  Noninterest Expense   49,197     49,418   -0.4 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   59,106     50,094   18.0 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   16,380     13,570   20.7 %  
  Net Income $ 42,726   $ 36,524   17.0 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,843     27,001   -0.6 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares   26,865     27,024   -0.6 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.59   $ 1.35   17.8 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.59     1.35   17.8 %  
  Return On Assets (a)   1.26 %   1.25 %    
  Return On Common Equity (a)   11.6 %   10.4 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.72 %   3.04 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   45.4 %   47.6 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.82   $ 0.82   0.0 %  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   52 %   61 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 44,983   $ 42,498   5.8 % $ 43,058  
  Interest Expense   484     435   11.3 %   475  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 44,499   $ 42,063   5.8 % $ 42,583  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,603,343   $ 5,635,014   17.2 % $ 6,244,622  
  Average Interest-        
  Bearing Liabilities   3,298,221     2,774,450   18.9 %   3,130,227  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   2.73 %   3.02 %     2.77 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %     0.03 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.70 %   2.99 %     2.74 %
  Interest Expense/        
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.06 %   0.06 %     0.06 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   2.67 %   2.96 %     2.71 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 88,041   $ 83,487   5.5 %  
  Interest Expense   959     877   9.4 %  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 87,082   $ 82,610   5.4 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,424,973   $ 5,438,578   18.1 %  
  Average Interest-        
  Bearing Liabilities   3,214,688     2,711,515   18.6 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   2.75 %   3.07 %    
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   2.72 %   3.04 %    
  Interest Expense/        
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.06 %   0.07 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   2.69 %   3.00 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Total Assets $ 7,004,695   $ 6,058,365   15.6 % $ 6,650,164  
  Total Earning Assets   6,603,343     5,635,014   17.2 %   6,244,622  
  Total Loans   1,257,087     1,232,073   2.0 %   1,251,540  
  Total Commercial Loans   413,797     344,053   20.3 %   395,473  
  Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans   207,515     132,500   56.6 %   188,971  
  Commercial Loans   206,282     211,553   -2.5 %   206,502  
  Commercial RE Loans   546,470     578,572   -5.5 %   559,191  
  Consumer Loans   296,820     309,448   -4.1 %   296,876  
  Total Investment Securities   4,394,169     3,957,851   11.0 %   4,440,621  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,953,016     3,293,009   20.0 %   3,947,549  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   441,153     664,842   -33.6 %   493,072  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   952,087     445,090   113.9 %   552,461  
           
  Loans/Deposits   20.7 %   23.7 %     21.8 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,828,409   $ 5,856,913   16.6 %  
  Total Earning Assets   6,424,973     5,438,578   18.1 %  
  Total Loans   1,254,328     1,178,004   6.5 %  
  Total Commercial Loans   404,685     283,718   42.6 %  
  PPP Loans   198,294     66,250   199.3 %  
  Commercial Loans   206,391     217,468   -5.1 %  
   Commercial RE Loans   552,795     579,157   -4.6 %  
  Consumer Loans   296,848     315,129   -5.8 %  
  Total Investment Securities   4,417,267     3,901,868   13.2 %  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   3,950,298     3,214,376   22.9 %  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   466,969     687,492   -32.1 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   753,378     358,706   110.0 %  
           
  Loans/Deposits   21.2 %   23.5 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Total Deposits $ 6,074,730   $ 5,200,475   16.8 % $ 5,748,070  
  Noninterest Demand   2,888,259     2,496,840   15.7 %   2,713,632  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,208,584     980,872   23.2 %   1,130,760  
  Savings   1,822,625     1,558,201   17.0 %   1,746,815  
  Time greater than $100K   70,750     72,267   -2.1 %   71,241  
  Time less than $100K   84,512     92,295   -8.4 %   85,622  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   111,750     70,116   59.4 %   95,575  
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     699   -100.0 %   214  
  Shareholders' Equity   744,746     705,882   5.5 %   735,496  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
  Total Deposits   47.5 %   48.0 %     47.2 %
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   97.4 %   96.8 %     97.3 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,912,303   $ 5,014,731   17.9 %  
  Noninterest Demand   2,801,428     2,359,788   18.7 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,169,888     961,295   21.7 %  
  Savings   1,784,929     1,527,282   16.9 %  
  Time greater than $100K   70,994     73,058   -2.8 %  
  Time less than $100K   85,064     93,308   -8.8 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   103,707     56,223   84.5 %  
  Other Borrowed Funds   106     349   -69.6 %  
  Shareholders' Equity   740,147     705,606   4.9 %  
           
  Demand Deposits/        
  Total Deposits   47.4 %   47.1 %    
  Transaction & Savings        
  Deposits / Total Deposits   97.4 %   96.7 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q2'2021  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,603,343   $ 44,983   2.73 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   1,257,087     15,168   4.84 %  
  Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   413,797     4,763   4.62 %  
  PPP Loans   207,515     2,713   5.25 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   206,282     2,050   3.98 %  
  Commercial RE Loans   546,470     6,994   5.13 %  
  Consumer Loans   296,820     3,411   4.61 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   4,394,169     29,556   2.69 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   952,087     259   0.11 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid        
  Total Earning Assets   6,603,343     484   0.03 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,298,221     484   0.06 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,186,471     466   0.06 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,208,584     93   0.03 %  
  Savings   1,822,625     263   0.06 %  
  Time less than $100K   84,512     42   0.20 %  
  Time greater than $100K   70,750     68   0.39 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   111,750     18   0.07 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 44,499   2.70 %  
           
    Q2'2020  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned        
  Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,635,014   $ 42,498   3.02 %  
  Total Loans (FTE)   1,232,073     15,376   5.02 %  
  Total Commercial Loans (FTE)   344,053     4,052   4.74 %  
   PPP Loans   132,500     1,673   5.07 %  
  Commercial Loans (FTE)   211,553     2,379   4.52 %  
  Commercial RE Loans   578,572     7,892   5.49 %  
  Consumer Loans   309,448     3,432   4.46 %  
  Total Investments (FTE)   3,957,851     27,009   2.73 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   445,090     113   0.10 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid        
  Total Earning Assets   5,635,014     435   0.03 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   2,774,450     435   0.06 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   2,703,635     424   0.06 %  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   980,872     74   0.03 %  
  Savings   1,558,201     224   0.06 %  
  Time less than $100K   92,295     47   0.20 %  
  Time greater than $100K   72,267     79   0.44 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   70,116     10   0.06 %  
  Other Borrowed Funds   699     1   0.35 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 42,063   2.99 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 3,235   $ 3,151   2.6 % $ 3,304  
  Merchant Processing Services   3,279     2,277   44.0 %   2,560  
  Debit Card Fees   1,791     1,459   22.8 %   1,601  
  Trust Fees   827     714   15.8 %   801  
  ATM Processing Fees   618     518   19.3 %   601  
  Other Service Fees   491     420   16.9 %   469  
  Financial Services Commissions   95     123   -22.8 %   70  
  Securities Gains   34     71   n/m   -  
  Other Noninterest Income   662     821   -19.4 %   783  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 11,032   $ 9,554   15.5 % $ 10,189  
           
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 55,531   $ 51,617   7.6 % $ 52,772  
  Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   19.9 %   18.5 %     19.3 %
  Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.21 %   0.24 %     0.23 %
  Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg.        
  Common Share (a) $ 8.29   $ 7.71   7.6 % $ 7.98  
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposits $ 6,539   $ 7,399   -11.6 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   5,839     4,635   26.0 %  
  Debit Card Fees   3,392     2,927   15.9 %  
  Trust Fees   1,628     1,491   9.2 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,219     1,097   11.1 %  
  Other Service Fees   960     926   3.7 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   165     248   -33.5 %  
  Securities Gains   34     71   n/m  
  Other Noninterest Income   1,445     2,408   -40.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 21,221   $ 21,202   0.1 %  
           
  Total Revenue (FTE) $ 108,303   $ 103,812   4.3 %  
  Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   19.6 %   20.4 %    
  Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.22 %   0.30 %    
  Total Revenues (FTE) Per Avg./        
  Common Share (a) $ 8.14   $ 7.73   5.2 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 12,097   $ 12,900   -6.2 % $ 12,665  
  Occupancy and Equipment   4,808     4,791   0.4 %   4,880  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,425     2,324   4.3 %   2,390  
  Professional Fees   830     643   29.1 %   942  
  Courier Service   567     508   11.6 %   504  
  Amortization of        
  Identifiable Intangibles   68     73   -6.8 %   69  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,496     3,515   -0.5 %   3,456  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 24,291   $ 24,754   -1.9 % $ 24,906  
           
  Noninterest Expense/        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.48 %   1.77 %     1.62 %
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   43.7 %   48.0 %     47.2 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 24,762   $ 25,918   -4.5 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   9,688     9,723   -0.4 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   4,815     4,729   1.8 %  
  Professional Fees   1,772     1,032   71.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,071     999   7.2 %  
  Amortization of        
  Identifiable Intangibles   137     146   -6.2 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   6,952     6,871   1.2 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 49,197   $ 49,418   -0.4 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense/        
  Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.54 %   1.83 %    
  Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   45.4 %   47.6 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Average Total Loans $ 1,257,087   $ 1,232,073   2.0 % $ 1,251,540  
           
  Beginning of Period Allowance for        
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 23,483   $ 24,804   -5.3 % $ 23,854  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
  Net ACLL Recoveries (Losses)   254     (275 ) -192.4 %   (371 )
  End of Period ACLL $ 23,737   $ 24,529   -3.2 % $ 23,483  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   176 %   66 %     60 %
  Net ACLL (Recoveries) Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   -0.08 %   0.09 %     0.12 %
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 1,254,328   $ 1,178,004   6.5 %  
           
  Prior Period ACLL $ 23,854   $ 19,484   22.4 %  
  Adoption of ASU 2016-13(1)   -     2,017   n/m  
  Beginning of Period ACLL   23,854     21,501   10.9 %  
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m  
  Net ACLL Losses   (117 )   (1,272 ) -90.8 %  
  End of Period ACLL $ 23,737   $ 24,529   -3.2 %  
  Gross ACLL Recoveries /        
  Gross ACLL Losses   91 %   46 %    
  Net ACLL Losses /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.02 %   0.22 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/21 6/30/20 Change 3/31/21
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 23,737   $ 24,529   -3.2 % $ 23,483  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on        
  HTM Securities   9     16   -44.6 %   9  
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 23,746   $ 24,545   -3.3 % $ 23,492  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 101   $ 53   90.0 % $ 101  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/21 6/30/20 Change 3/31/21
           
  Nonperforming Loans:        
  Nonperforming Nonaccrual $ 652   $ 590   10.5 % $ 402  
  Performing Nonaccrual   3,564     3,643   -2.2 %   3,569  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   4,216     4,233   -0.4 %   3,971  
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   167     290   -42.4 %   132  
  Total   4,383     4,523   -3.1 %   4,103  
  Repossessed Loan Collateral   -     43   -100.0 %   -  
  Total Nonperforming Assets $ 4,383   $ 4,566   -4.0 % $ 4,103  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 1,194,834   $ 1,316,359   -9.2 % $ 1,293,756  
           
  Total Assets   7,147,779     6,463,889   10.6 %   6,912,481  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 23,737   $ 24,529   -3.2 % $ 23,483  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /        
  Loans   1.99 %   1.86 %     1.82 %
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.37 %   0.34 %     0.32 %
           
10. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    6/30/21 6/30/20 Change 3/31/21
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 842,196   $ 808,076   4.2 % $ 812,132  
  Total Assets   7,147,779     6,463,889   10.6 %   6,912,481  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Assets   11.78 %   12.50 %     11.75 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
  Total Loans   70.49 %   61.39 %     62.77 %
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   10.24 %   10.81 %     10.15 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,865     26,933   -0.3 %   26,864  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 31.35   $ 30.00   4.5 % $ 30.23  
  Market Value Per Common Share   58.03     57.42   1.1 %   62.78  
           
  Share Repurchase Programs        
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
           
  Total Shares Repurchased   -     13   n/m   4  
  Average Repurchase Price $ -   $ 52.27   n/m $ 61.09  
  Net Shares Issued   (1 )   (1 ) n/m   (57 )
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
           
  Total Shares Repurchased   4     193   n/m  
  Average Repurchase Price $ 61.09   $ 51.50   n/m  
  Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased   (58 )   129   n/m  
           
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/21 6/30/20 Change 3/31/21
  Assets:        
  Cash and Due from Banks $ 939,929   $ 500,820   87.7 % $ 866,457  
           
  Debt Securities Available For Sale   4,304,162     3,708,370   16.1 %   3,990,570  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity (2)   414,413     638,281   -35.1 %   469,259  
           
  Loans   1,194,834     1,316,359   -9.2 %   1,293,756  
  Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (23,737 )   (24,529 ) -3.2 %   (23,483 )
  Total Loans, net   1,171,097     1,291,830   -9.3 %   1,270,273  
           
  Other Real Estate Owned   -     43   n/m   -  
  Premises and Equipment, net   32,080     34,061   -5.8 %   32,216  
  Identifiable Intangibles, net   967     1,245   -22.4 %   1,035  
  Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
  Other Assets   163,458     167,566   -2.5 %   160,998  
           
  Total Assets $ 7,147,779   $ 6,463,889   10.6 % $ 6,912,481  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:        
  Deposits:        
  Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,872,920   $ 2,702,885   6.3 % $ 2,798,542  
  Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,200,634     997,593   20.4 %   1,179,484  
  Savings   1,849,258     1,605,169   15.2 %   1,791,636  
  Time   153,577     162,765   -5.6 %   154,171  
  Total Deposits   6,076,389     5,468,412   11.1 %   5,923,833  
           
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   90,043     86,170   4.5 %   95,479  
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     -   n/m   1,681  
  Other Liabilities   139,151     101,231   37.5 %   79,356  
  Total Liabilities   6,305,583     5,655,813   11.5 %   6,100,349  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common Equity:        
  Paid-In Capital   470,365     467,386   0.6 %   469,885  
   Accumulated Other        
  Comprehensive Income   86,921     93,732   n/m   68,901  
  Retained Earnings   284,910     246,958   15.4 %   273,346  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   842,196     808,076   4.2 %   812,132  
           
  Total Liabilities and        
  Shareholders' Equity $ 7,147,779   $ 6,463,889   10.6 % $ 6,912,481  
           
12. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2021 Q2'2020 Change Q1'2021
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 15,064   $ 15,278   -1.4 % $ 14,581  
  Equity Securities   110     103   6.8 %   110  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale (3)   26,481     22,429   18.1 %   24,889  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   2,362     3,616   -34.7 %   2,598  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   259     113   129.2 %   138  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   44,276     41,539   6.6 %   42,316  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   93     74   25.7 %   89  
  Savings Deposits   263     224   17.4 %   250  
  Time Deposits   110     126   -12.7 %   120  
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   18     10   80.0 %   16  
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     1   -100.0 %   -  
  Total Interest Expense   484     435   11.3 %   475  
           
  Net Interest Income   43,792     41,104   6.5 %   41,841  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     -   n/m   -  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges   3,235     3,151   2.6 %   3,304  
  Merchant Processing Services   3,279     2,277   44.0 %   2,560  
  Debit Card Fees   1,791     1,459   22.8 %   1,601  
  Trust Fees   827     714   15.8 %   801  
  ATM Processing Fees   618     518   19.3 %   601  
  Other Service Fees   491     420   16.9 %   469  
  Financial Services Commissions   95     123   -22.8 %   70  
  Securities Gains   34     71   n/m   -  
  Other Noninterest Income   662     821   -19.4 %   783  
  Total Noninterest Income   11,032     9,554   15.5 %   10,189  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Benefits   12,097     12,900   -6.2 %   12,665  
  Occupancy and Equipment   4,808     4,791   0.4 %   4,880  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,425     2,324   4.3 %   2,390  
  Professional Fees   830     643   29.1 %   942  
  Courier Service   567     508   11.6 %   504  
  Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles   68     73   -6.8 %   69  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,496     3,515   -0.5 %   3,456  
  Total Noninterest Expense   24,291     24,754   -1.9 %   24,906  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   30,533     25,904   17.9 %   27,124  
  Income Tax Provision   7,954     6,342   25.4 %   6,977  
  Net Income $ 22,579   $ 19,562   15.4 % $ 20,147  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,865     26,935   -0.3 %   26,821  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,887     26,951   -0.2 %   26,842  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 0.84   $ 0.72   16.7 % $ 0.75  
  Diluted Earnings   0.84     0.72   16.7 %   0.75  
  Dividends Paid   0.41     0.41   0.0 %   0.41  
           
        %  
    6/30'21YTD 6/30'20YTD Change  
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 29,645   $ 29,087   1.9 %  
  Equity Securities   220     206   6.9 %  
  Debt Securities Available For Sale (3)   51,370     43,744   17.4 %  
  Debt Securities Held To Maturity   4,960     7,524   -34.1 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   397     969   -59.0 %  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   86,592     81,530   6.2 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
  Transaction Deposits   182     158   15.2 %  
  Savings Deposits   513     441   16.2 %  
  Time Deposits   230     259   -11.3 %  
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds   34     18   88.9 %  
  Other Borrowed Funds   -     1   -100.0 %  
  Total Interest Expense   959     877   9.4 %  
           
  Net Interest Income   85,633     80,653   6.2 %  
           
  Provision for Credit Losses   -     4,300   n/m  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
  Service Charges   6,539     7,399   -11.6 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   5,839     4,635   26.0 %  
  Debit Card Fees   3,392     2,927   15.9 %  
  Trust Fees   1,628     1,491   9.2 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,219     1,097   11.1 %  
  Other Service Fees   960     926   3.7 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   165     248   -33.5 %  
  Securities Gains   34     71   n/m  
  Other Operating   1,445     2,408   -40.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   21,221     21,202   0.1 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
  Salaries and Benefits   24,762     25,918   -4.5 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   9,688     9,723   -0.4 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   4,815     4,729   1.8 %  
  Professional Fees   1,772     1,032   71.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,071     999   7.2 %  
  Amortization of Identifiable Intangibles   137     146   -6.2 %  
  Other Operating   6,952     6,871   1.2 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   49,197     49,418   -0.4 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   57,657     48,137   19.8 %  
  Income Tax Provision   14,931     11,613   28.6 %  
  Net Income $ 42,726   $ 36,524   17.0 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,843     27,001   -0.6 %  
  Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   26,865     27,024   -0.6 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 1.59   $ 1.35   17.8 %  
  Diluted Earnings   1.59     1.35   17.8 %  
  Dividends Paid   0.82     0.82   0.0 %  
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
           
  (1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), resulting in a period opening adjustment to the allowance for credit losses for loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, other liabilities, deferred tax assets, and shareholders' equity.
           
  (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, effective January 1, 2020. Debt Securities Held To Maturity of $414,413 thousand at June 30, 2021, $469,259 thousand at March 31, 2021 and $638,281 thousand at June 30, 2020 are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $9 thousand, $9 thousand and $16 thousand, respectively.
           
  (3) Interest income on Debt Securities Available For Sale included make-whole interest income on called corporate bonds of $1.4 million in the second quarter 2021 and $700 thousand in the first quarter 2021.
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a relatively large portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        

 



 

 





Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2021 of $22.6 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of …

