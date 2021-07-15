- The paper bottles market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers paper bottles demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including type and compostability. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase paper bottles sales.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per insights by Fact.MR, revenue generated in the global paper bottles market is poised to expand by 1.8X from 2021 to 2031, totaling US$ 48 Mn by 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 25 Mn registered in the year 2020.

With rise in demand for paper bottles in personal care and home care products, the market is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Paradigm shift in consumer behavior towards the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions is driving manufacturers to focus on green packaging, thereby driving the market growth. Consequently, paper bottles are gaining significant traction across different sectors including, healthcare, beauty, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), foods and supplements among many others.

In addition, factors including, versatility of paper bottles due to their availability in different shapes, sizes, colors, and their recyclability will stimulate the sales over the forecast period.

According to a study by Fact.MR, commercial packaging under end-use segment is anticipated to dominate the paper bottles market, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 6%, surpassing US$ 21.7 Mn in 2021.

The market for paper bottles in the U.S. is expected to exhibit monumental growth owing to the ease in availability of raw materials, presence of robust production facilities and the presence of maximum market players. Despite impeded growth amid COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. market registered 2.1% year-on-year growth in 2020.

"With rise in demand for sustainable solutions, the product packaging in alcohol industry will extensively witness a paradigm shift from metal/glass packaging to paper bottle packaging, thereby driving growth of paper bottles market," says the Fact.MR analyst