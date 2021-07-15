Avaya Positioned By Aragon Research as a Leader In Intelligent Contact Center Solutions, Powering Next-Generation Customer Experiences Through Advanced AI
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) 2021.
According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, Avaya “has continued to execute in both Contact Center and Unified Communications and Collaboration offerings. Avaya has one of the largest contact center installed bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud.” The report goes on to note Avaya’s portfolio, which includes Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, an AI-powered, multi-cloud, experience platform “enables organizations to create and deliver in-the-moment experiences” and is designed to “meet sophisticated customer needs, whilst offering organizations the speed and agility to innovate and change on demand.”
Improving the quality of experiences throughout the customer journey has become among the most important differentiators and a competitive advantage for many businesses. Aragon Research predicts that by 2022, AI-based contact centers will be able to identify the most important issue a customer is facing 50 percent faster than traditional approaches.1 Avaya OneCloud CCaaS empowers organizations to create customer experience centers that deliver exceptional experiences by easily expanding digital capabilities and effectively leveraging the power of cloud, AI, and IOT. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables organizations to:
- Connect all touchpoints across the customer journey--including voice, video, chat, messaging, and social–while leveraging A.I., insights, knowledge, and resources from across the organization
- Support customers with engagement options that are more precisely aligned to their buying journey and customer service ambitions
- Streamline and optimize processes for both customers and employees
- Leverage real-time insights and knowledge to anticipate customer needs, guide next-best actions and inform better decision making to provide more memorable experiences
- Offer experience building know-how – both in the form of Avaya services and thousands of partners, enabling organisations to achieve their ambitions without having to invest in the resources necessary to build it
“The Intelligent Contact Center is real, and enterprises will need to make decisions about staying with or migrating away from their existing CC provider,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. “The reason is simple—it is about innovation and providing better customer experiences. Avaya applies innovation to the customer journey and is positioned well to meet enterprise needs for an ICC provider."
