Avaya Positioned By Aragon Research as a Leader In Intelligent Contact Center Solutions, Powering Next-Generation Customer Experiences Through Advanced AI

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICC) 2021.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, Avaya “has continued to execute in both Contact Center and Unified Communications and Collaboration offerings. Avaya has one of the largest contact center installed bases, offering private, public, and hybrid cloud.” The report goes on to note Avaya’s portfolio, which includes Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, an AI-powered, multi-cloud, experience platform “enables organizations to create and deliver in-the-moment experiences” and is designed to “meet sophisticated customer needs, whilst offering organizations the speed and agility to innovate and change on demand.”