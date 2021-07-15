Community Health Systems to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net . To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.