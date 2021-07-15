checkAd

Community Health Systems to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the regular close of trading. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at www.chs.net. To listen to the live call, please go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately 30 days.

During this call, Community Health Systems will review the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

About Community Health Systems, Inc.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 84 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 13,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.chs.net. 

CONTACT: Investor Contacts:
Kevin J. Hammons
President and Chief Financial Officer
615-465-7000
or
Ross W. Comeaux
Vice President – Investor Relations
615-465-7012




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Community Health Systems to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that it will webcast its second quarter 2021 conference call. The Company will issue a press release announcing its results on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site For Community Solar Program; 25 Year Model ...
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Fusion Fuel Announces HEVO Ammonia Morocco Project, Aims to Produce 183,000 Tons of Green Ammonia ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Signs Letters of Intent for Two ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
Revamped King of Hemp Website Goes Live, Online Store Ready for Orders
Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board