CutPRO Launches Online Shop, Improving Access to CE Certified Cut-Resistant Clothing

This is in response to the global surge of non-compliant PPE through online marketplaces, offering lower prices on unregulated clothing and counterfeit CE documentation and certificates.

WETHERBY, England, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve access to high quality cut-resistant PPE, British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) Safety Supplier registered members CutPRO has launched an online shop. Specialising in cut-resistant clothing, they are working with the BSIF to prove that "anyone can sell safety, but you shouldn't buy safety from just anyone" – BSIF.

Kayleigh Davis, Head of Sales at CutPRO, says: "As appealing as the lower price point is, it is highly likely that counterfeit items could put your health, and in some cases your life, at risk."

As a BSIF Safety Supplier Member undertaking Safe Supply accreditation qualifications, CutPRO want to reassure their customers that they are purchasing from a legitimate supplier of PPE who can educate them in best practice, and product care.

An example of the dangers of counterfeit PPE was released by the BSIF where two safety helmets undertook a drop test. One was an illegal copy of a safety helmet which cracks open, despite claims that it matches the capabilities of the original, which remained unscathed.

It was fully marked and embossed and only spotted due to slight cracking of the shells. As a result, the business who purchased these helmets have had to replace them at a substantial cost, as they were not fit for purpose and in breach of Health and Safety Regulations.

According to the BSIF the "high value resources like the Registered Safety Supplier Scheme are driving a huge transformation of the industry. The happy side effect of this is that BSIF members are now being sought out in PQQ's and tender documents by a more discerning PPE buyer."

CutPRO are committed to supporting their efforts with easy access to world-leading cut resistant clothing, to anyone who requires protection.

