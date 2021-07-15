checkAd

CutPRO Launches Online Shop, Improving Access to CE Certified Cut-Resistant Clothing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 17:11  |  19   |   |   

WETHERBY, England, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve access to high quality cut-resistant PPE, British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) Safety Supplier registered members CutPRO has launched an online shop. Specialising in cut-resistant clothing, they are working with the BSIF to prove that "anyone can sell safety, but you shouldn't buy safety from just anyone" – BSIF.

CutPRO Launches Online Shop, Improving Access to CE Certified Cut-Resistant Clothing

This is in response to the global surge of non-compliant PPE through online marketplaces, offering lower prices on unregulated clothing and counterfeit CE documentation and certificates.

Kayleigh Davis, Head of Sales at CutPRO, says: "As appealing as the lower price point is, it is highly likely that counterfeit items could put your health, and in some cases your life, at risk."

As a BSIF Safety Supplier Member undertaking Safe Supply accreditation qualifications, CutPRO want to reassure their customers that they are purchasing from a legitimate supplier of PPE who can educate them in best practice, and product care.

An example of the dangers of counterfeit PPE was released by the BSIF where two safety helmets undertook a drop test. One was an illegal copy of a safety helmet which cracks open, despite claims that it matches the capabilities of the original, which remained unscathed.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwJNz0uv_T0 

It was fully marked and embossed and only spotted due to slight cracking of the shells. As a result, the business who purchased these helmets have had to replace them at a substantial cost, as they were not fit for purpose and in breach of Health and Safety Regulations.

According to the BSIF the "high value resources like the Registered Safety Supplier Scheme are driving a huge transformation of the industry. The happy side effect of this is that BSIF members are now being sought out in PQQ's and tender documents by a more discerning PPE buyer."

CutPRO are committed to supporting their efforts with easy access to world-leading cut resistant clothing, to anyone who requires protection.

For further information please contact CutPRO: info@cut-pro.com.

About CutPRO

CutPRO is an international firm specialised in the design and supply of cut resistant clothing, offering CE certified protection from cut injuries in the workplace. Social media presence: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573548/CutPRO_BSIF.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428987/CutPRO_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Jemma Utley (PR) 
ju@ppss-group.com 
+44 (0)845 5193953

Kayleigh Davis 
info@cut-pro.com 
+44 (0)845 5193953

CutPRO



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CutPRO Launches Online Shop, Improving Access to CE Certified Cut-Resistant Clothing WETHERBY, England, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - To improve access to high quality cut-resistant PPE, British Safety Industry Federation (BSIF) Safety Supplier registered members CutPRO has launched an online shop. Specialising in cut-resistant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Authentix Completes Acquisition of Strategic IP Information Pte Ltd (SIPI) Expanding its Growth in ...
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
NCRi Continues Its Global Growth Run With the Acquisition of Ascentia Services LLC and Companies, ...
Sungrow FPV Technology Boosts Renewable Energy Projects in Israel
Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
West Syndrome Market is Projected to Rising at a Steady Growth at a 5.8% CAGR During the Study ...
ELONGATE Announces a US$25,000 Donation to the Malala Fund
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area