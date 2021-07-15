checkAd

Capstone Companies Announces Exercise of Stock Option by Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 17:15  |  16   |   |   

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, announced today that one of the Company’s directors, Jeffrey Guzy has exercised a previously granted non-qualified stock option and purchased 100,000 shares of Company Common Stock (“Shares”) for an aggregate purchase price of $.435, or a per share purchase price of $43,500.00. The Shares are “restricted securities” under federal securities laws and were acquired by independent Director Guzy to support the Company’s business efforts.

The proceeds from the purchase of the Shares will be used by the Company for general working capital purchases, especially in support of the Company’s roll out of its new Smart Mirror product line.

Stewart Wallach, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said, “Jeffrey Guzy has been a Director of the Company for over ten years and this action supports the Company’s strategic initiatives and new product direction.”

Director Jeffrey Guzy said, “I believe the focus on the new Smart Mirror product line is a necessary and appropriate shift in the strategic plan for the Company. I have confidence in the ability of Company management to implement the new strategic plan of the Company and my exercise of the non-qualified stock option is a reflection of my confidence. The marketplace will determine the success of the new product line, but I believe the transition to a product line offering potentially higher profit margins and that competes in the smart home device market is a sound shift in strategic direction for the Company.”

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites: www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein and for product informational purposes only and investors should not rely on contents of URL’s in making any investment decision.

Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing Company’s views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control or ability to foresee, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, including the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic or variants of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 virus, especially the Delta variant, on the roll out and prospects of the company-critical Smart Mirror product line, difficulty in marketing Company products in critical consumer target markets, competition in the marketplace for smart mirrors and impact of evolving technologies in Smart Mirrors on Company’s prospects and products. Investors should not rely on aspirational statements as indications or forecasts of future results. The Smart Mirror product line has no sales track record and represents a change in product line for the Company. There is substantial competition in the smart mirror markets, including competition from significantly larger competitors with established markets in smart mirrors, strong brand recognition and consumer loyalty in smart mirror products and significantly greater financial and technical resources. Company may be unable to compete against such competition in key markets for smart mirrors, especially as Company is a new entrant in this very competitive, growing product market and has not established brand recognition and consumer loyalty. Additional information that could lead to material changes in Company’s performance and new product lines is contained in Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Capstone Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capstone Companies Announces Exercise of Stock Option by Director Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, announced today that one of the Company’s directors, Jeffrey Guzy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Incyte Announces Positive Phase 3 REACH3 Study Data Published in NEJM for Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) in ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste