Positron Retains Healthcare Advisor I-Square Ventures to Implement Strategy and Expand Market Share

I-Square is a boutique growth strategy consulting firm that has developed growth strategies, execution processes, and technology solutions that have delivered billions of dollars in free cash flow growth for large public companies and small private companies in the Healthcare, Insurance and Technology industries.

Niagara Falls, NY, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC) is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of I- Square Ventures (“I-Square”) to refine the Company’s value proposition and further advance the go to market strategy within the nuclear medicine arena.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated: "Positron is at a significant inflection point and in an ideal position to capitalize on a very positive environment and outlook for PET technology. With many expected milestones for Positron, we believed bringing on board the expertise of a seasoned healthcare industry team in I-Square and its Managing Partner Dr. Chiranjeev “CJ” Bordoloi was important to further solidify our focus on strategy, sales and market penetration moving forward. Expanding our team strategically, and deepening our reach within the nuclear imaging industry, should greatly advance and accelerate our progress. We are very pleased to welcome a group of growth experts led by Dr. Bordoloi to our team at this exciting time for Positron.”

Dr. Chiranjeev “CJ” Bordoloi, Managing Partner or of I-Square Ventures, commented: “In our detailed and thorough due diligence cycle of analyzing players in the nuclear imaging industry, along with input from large healthcare institutional clients, we believe that Positron is uniquely positioned to grow market share and benefit as the industry experiences the advantages of migrating from SPECT to PET systems. While the superiority of PET technology over SPECT has long been known, pricing has previously been the main issue slowing this adoption. Positron has leveraged technology innovation to design efficiencies and reduce costs that make PET pricing comparable to SPECT, while at the same time providing superior diagnostic accuracy, improving patient outcomes, and providing exceptional clinical support to customers.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET Imaging device company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET technology, services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron. www.positron.com

About I Square Ventures

I-Square Ventures helps companies grow globally. The large network of industry experts that comprise the I-Square Ventures team has worked behind-the-scenes at Fortune 1000 companies for the last 25+ years, generating billions of dollars in new revenue streams from new markets and new products. The I-Square Ventures methodology has been refined over 1000s of complex international expansion projects, leveraging a global network of experts that complement internal corporate teams to save them time, mitigate corporate risk, and allocate growth capital judiciously. www.isquare.ventures

