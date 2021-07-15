EssilorLuxottica and the FIA reinforce their commitment to promote good vision for safer roads

In August 2020, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted Resolution A/RES/74/299, proclaiming 2021-2030 as a new “Decade of Action for Road Safety”, with the objective of halving the number of road victims by 2030. To achieve this goal, the United Nations (UN) issued a set of recommendations 1 , including a call for countries to implement appropriate, effective and evidence-based legislation on risk factors related to distracted or impaired driving. Adopting measures to ensure good vision for all road users is part of these recommendations. The UN also encouraged Member States to take measures to promote road safety knowledge and awareness among the population through education, training and advertising campaigns, especially among youth, and to share good road safety practice.

Charenton-le-Pont and Paris, France (July 5, 2021 – 1 :00 pm CEST) – EssilorLuxottica and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) today announced the renewal of their partnership to raise awareness of the importance of regular eye checks for all road users and, more broadly, to promote good vision for safer roads. Together, EssilorLuxottica and the FIA will roll out a comprehensive plan mobilising public and private stakeholders, and leveraging both innovation and their global reach.

With 1.4 million people killed in road crashes and 50 million more seriously injured each year, safe mobility is a global priority and a key pillar to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since eyesight is a key element to make safe decisions and anticipate potential risks on the road, good vision is critical. It is part of the road safety culture and can help reduce any potential danger on the road. And even more so today, as the COVID-19 crisis has significantly accelerated the transformation of mobility, resulting in a boom of bikes, scooters and other forms of individual mobility joining cars on the road, reinforcing the need for good vision in all situations.

As part of their renewed three-year partnership within the new #PurposeDriven movement launched by the FIA, EssilorLuxottica and the FIA will continue to mobilise the general public, institutions, mobility players and eye care professionals, to address the UN’s strong call for action. Together, they will roll out a wide range of initiatives focused on: reinforcing awareness campaigns and advocacy in the run-up to the 2022 UNGA dedicated to the road safety global plan of actions; accelerating innovation in the areas of eye exams, visual solutions and other road safety-related products such as helmets, leveraging racing expertise to apply it to the roads and scaling up access to visual equipment in close collaboration with FIA Member Clubs all over the world. This will include joint actions with the United Nations Road Safety Fund.