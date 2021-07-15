Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following person, who is closely associated with Chris Samuel, a Non-Executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC, has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Closely Associated Person of Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares

(Director and Closely Associated Person) Alison Samuel 13.07.21 29 10.07778 62,724

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.